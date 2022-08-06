'Mr. Tendulkar… if You Are in a Position, Could You Assist Me?': Former West Indies Cricketer Asks Sachin Tendulkar For Help

Former West Indies pacer Winston Benjamin has reached out to Sachin Tendulkar for help to improve the situation at the grassroot level in West Indies cricket.

Cricket West Indies has been in a financial turmoil for long. Although things have improved slightly over the years but they are still not financially stable enough for their cricket operations to run smoothly. The lack of funds and resources is affecting the cricket at the grassroot level in the Caribbean.

To help improve the situation, Benjamin has reached out to cricket icons in India, hoping for some help. He says that the help need not be monetary; in fact, it can be something as basic as cricket bats or other equipment.

“Previously, we used to have a tournament in Sharjah where it used to be like a benefit game for players from different countries. I don’t want benefit. All I want is for somebody to say ‘here is some equipment’ – 10-15 bats, that is good enough for me. I don’t want 20000 US dollars. I just want some equipment so that I can give back to youngsters. That’s all I am asking,” Benjamin said in a video shared by sports journalist Vimal Kumar on his Youtube Channel.

Benjamin, who played 21 Tests and 85 ODIs for West Indies between 1986 and 1995 and picked up 161 wickets, had a request for Sachin Tendulkar.

“Mr. Tendulkar… if you are in a position, could you assist me? Hit me up,” he said while sharing his phone number,” he said.

Benjamin also thanked former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin for his help not too long ago.

“I would like to thank my good friend Mohammad Azharuddin. He sent me some equipment over. Azhar, congratulations! And thank you so much for that assistance. Stay in touch. Anyone else who wants to contribute, feel free,” the former Windies cricketer added.

