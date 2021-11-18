MR vs HIS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS Barcelona 2021 match, November 18, 09:30 PM IST

MR vs HIS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Barcelona 2021 match between Montcada Royal and Hira Sabadell: Montcada Royal will go up against Hira Sabadell in the upcoming 35th match of the ECS Barcelona 2021. Videres Cricket Ground will host the high-octane clash at 09:30 PM IST on November 18, Thursday. It is a must-win encounter for both Montcada Royal and Hira Sabadell to survive in the tournament and remain in contention for a playoff spot.

Montcada Royal are reeling at seventh place in the points table. The team has secured victory in just one match while losing as many as three encounters from six league matches. Royals haven’t tasted success in the past three matches and they will be hoping to turn things around from Thursday.

Hira Sabadell have done no better in the T10 Championship. They are languishing at last place after winning just two out of their seven league fixtures. After losing their five consecutive games, Hira returned back to winning ways in their last match as they outclassed Hawks by five runs. The team will now be desperate to put the gained momentum to some good use.

Ahead of the match between Montcada Royal and Hira Sabadell; here is everything you need to know:

MR vs HIS Match Details

The Montcada Royal vs Hira Sabadell match will be hosted at the Videres Cricket Ground at 09:30 PM IST on November 18, Thursday.

MR vs HIS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Farrukh Sohail

Vice-Captain:Mubashar Irshad

Suggested Playing XI for MR vs HIS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Muhammad Ihsan

Batters: Mohsin Ali, Mubashar Irshad, Shanawar Shahzad

All-rounders: Sufian Ansar, Aqeel Ansar, Anwar Ul-Haq, Farrukh Sohail

Bowlers: Adnan Abbas, Mehmood Akhtar, Asad Afzaal

MR vs HIS Probable XIs:

Montcada Royal: Ibrar Hussain, Asad Afzaal, Muhammad Ihsan, Sarfraz Anwar, Kashif Shafi, Muhammad Naeem, Hamza Saleem, Kamran Muhammad, Imran Amjad, Mohsin Ali, Farrukh Sohail

Hira Sabadell: Anwar Ul-Haq, Mubashar Irshad, Sufian Ansar, Bakhtair Khalid, Shanawar Shahzad, Adnan Abbas, Abid Shahzad, Aqeel Ansar, Mehmood Akhtar, Manan Ayub, Fakhar Nazir Chattha

