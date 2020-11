MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 Predictions, Rebel WBBL 2020, Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 Best Picks / MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 Captain / MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Two of the non-performing teams of the Rebel Women’s Big Bash League 2020, Melbourne Renegades Women and Adelaide Strikers Women will be up against each other as they move towards the 26th outing of the tournament. This match will be the second outing for both Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers at the weekend.

Melbourne Renegades are yet to display us a show of their skills, as the team has been pretty slow far in their campaign. The team have one win and 2 defeats in 6 games, placed at the bottom of the points table. With not much difference, Adelaide Strikers have won only 2 of their 6 games so far.

MR-W vs AS-W Rebel WBBL 2020, Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Live Streaming

All matches of the Rebel WBBL can be watched online on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

MR-W vs AS-W Rebel WBBL 2020, Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women: Live Score / Scorecard

MR-W vs AS-W Rebel WBBL 2020, Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women: Match Details

November 8 – 4:50 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Rebel WBBL 2020 MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women

Rebel WBBL 2020 MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women captain: Tahlia McGrath

Rebel WBBL 2020 MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women vice-captain: Georgia Wareham

Rebel WBBL 2020 MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women wicketkeeper: Lizelle Lee

Rebel WBBL 2020 MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women batsmen: Courtney Webb, Amy Satterthwaite, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt

Rebel WBBL 2020 MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women all-rounders: Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia McGrath

Rebel WBBL 2020 MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women bowlers: Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano

MR-W vs AS-W Rebel WBBL 2020, Melbourne Renegades Women playing 11 against Adelaide Strikers Women: Lizelle Lee (WK), Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Strano, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Carly Leeson, Makinley Blows, Erin Fazackerley, Courtney Webb, Ella Hayward

MR-W vs AS-W Rebel WBBL 2020, Adelaide Strikers Women playing 11 against Melbourne Renegades Women: Tegan McPharlin (WK), Suzie Bates, Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tahlia McGrath, Annie O’Neil, Katie Mack, Bridget Patterson, Stafanie Taylor, Laura Wolvaardt