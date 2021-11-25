MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For WBBL 2021 Match, November 25, 1:40 PM IST Thursday

MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WBBL 2021 match between Melbourne Renegades Women and Adelaide Strikers Women: In the Challenger match of the 2021 edition of the Women Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades Women will be locking horns with Adelaide Strikers Women. Adelaide Oval in Adelaide will host the much-fancied game on November 25, Thursday at 1:40 PM IST.

The match is of utmost importance for both Melbourne Renegades Women and Adelaide Strikers Women. The team winning the match will move ahead in the tournament to face Perth Scorchers Women in the final. Melbourne Renegades Women finished at second place in the standings with eight victories, four losses, and two abandoned matches.

Adelaide Strikers Women, on the other hand, finished at fourth place with seven victories and six defeats from 14 league fixtures. The team made a place for themselves in the semi-final by defeating Brisbane Heat Women in the Eliminator match by eight wickets. Amanda Wellington was the star performer as she picked up a five-wicket haul.

Ahead of the match between Melbourne Renegades Women and Adelaide Strikers Women; here is everything you need to know:

MR-W vs AS-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the rights for telecasting Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women game in India.

MR-W vs AS-W Live Streaming

The match between Melbourne Renegades Women and Adelaide Strikers Women will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

MR-W vs AS-W Match Details

Melbourne Renegades Women will face Adelaide Strikers Women at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide at 1:40 PM IST on November 25, Thursday.

MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Katie Mack

Vice-captain: Eve Jones

Suggested Playing XI for MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Josephine Dooley

Batters: Eve Jones, Laura Wolvaardt, Jess Duffin, Katie Mack

Allrounders: Courtney Webb, Harmanpreet Kaur, Tahlia McGrath

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Darcie Brown

MR-W vs AS-W Probable XIs

Melbourne Renegades Women: Harmanpreet Kaur, Jess Duffin, Jemimah Rodrigues, Eve Jones, Courtney Webb, Josephine Dooley (wk), Sophie Molineux (c), Carly Leeson, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Rhiann O’Donnell

Adelaide Strikers Women: Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Dane van Niekerk, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

