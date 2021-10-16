MR-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Women’s Big Bash League 2021, October 16 10:10 am IST

MR-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Big Bash League 2021 Match between Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women: Melbourne Renegades Women will play against Hobart Hurricanes Women in the second match of the seventh edition of Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL 2021) on Saturday, October 16. The match between MR-W and HB-W will be held at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart and it will begin at 10:10 am (IST).

The ongoing edition of WBBL started on Thursday with Sydney Sixers Women defeating Melbourne Stars Women by six wickets in the tournament opener, which was marred by rain. Both Melbourne Renegades Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women had a horrendous run in the previous edition of WBBL as they finished at the seventh and eighth spot in the points table.

Going into the 2021 edition of the league both sides will hope for a change in fortunes and will be desperate to collect all the points on display by winning this fixture.

Here are all the details about today’s Women’s Big Bash League 2021 match between Melbourne Renegades Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women:

MR-W vs HB-W Telecast

The match between Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women will be televised on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in India.

MR-W vs HB-W Live Streaming

The match between Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app in India.

MR-W vs HB-W Match Details

The match between Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women will be played on Friday, October 16 at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The MR-W vs HB-W match will start at 10:10 am (IST).

MR-W vs HB-W captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Sophie Molineux

Vice-Captain: Rachel Priest

MR-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Rachel Priest

Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues, Naomi Stalenberg, Mignon du Preez, Courtney Webb

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophie Molineux, Nicola Carey

Bowlers: Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck, Molly Strano

MR-W vs HB-W probable playing XI:

Melbourne Renegades Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Sophie Molineux (captain), Georgia Wareham, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Makinley Blows, Josie Dooley, Ellen Falconer, Holly Ferling, Carly Leeson, Rhiann O’Donnell, Courtney Webb

Hobart Hurricanes Predicted Playing XI: Rachel Priest (c), Nicola Carey, Tayla Vlaeminck, Mignon du Preez, Angelina Genford, Maisy Gibson, Sasha Moloney, Molly Strano, Naomi Stalenberg, Belinda Vakarewa, Rachel Trenaman

