MR-W vs MS-W Dream11 Predictions, WBBL 2020, Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Proceeding towards the fourth and last outing on the Day 1 of the Women’s Big Bash League 2020, the cricket fans will get a chance to witness an outing between Melbourne Renegades Women and Melbourne Stars Women. The Match 4 of the WBBL 2020 to be played on Sunday , October 25 will begin at 9am IST at the North Sydney Oval.

Melbourne Renegades made it to the semi-finals in the last season, however they ended up in the fourth position. Their match in the semi-finals came against Brisbane Heat, who won by 4 wickets. Despite losing a chance to be in the finals in the last team, the team will leave no stone unturned in this season.

Team Melbourne Stars Women finished the last in the past edition of WBBL. With an experience of poor performance, the team will hopefully learn from their past mistakes and come in this season with new ideas and strategies.

WBBL 2020 will be the sixth edition of the series, which will have a total of eight teams playing in 59 matches in the tournament. The teams are Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, Melbourne Renegades, Sydney Sixers, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Stars, Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers.

MR-W vs MS-W WBBL 2020, Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Live Streaming

Sony Six and Sony ESPN will broadcast live coverage of WBBL in India. Fans can also view the live streaming on SonyLIV.

MR-W vs MS-W WBBL 2020, Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women: Live Score / Scorecard

MR-W vs MS-W WBBL 2020, Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women: Match Details

October 25 – 9 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the North Sydney Oval

WBBL 2020 MR-W vs MS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women

WBBL 2020 MR-W vs MS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women captain: Meg Lanning

WBBL 2020 MR-W vs MS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women vice-captain: Sophie Molineux

WBBL 2020 MR-W vs MS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women wicketkeeper: Lizelle Lee

WBBL 2020 MR-W vs MS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women batsmen: Amy Satterthwaite, Mignon du Preez, Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning

WBBL 2020 MR-W vs MS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women all-rounders: Sophie Molineux, Erin Osborne, Annabel Sutherland

WBBL 2020 MR-W vs MS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women bowlers: Lea Tahuhu, Georgia Wareham, Katherine Brunt

MR-W vs MS-W WBBL 2020, Melbourne Renegades Women playing 11 against Melbourne Stars Women: Lizelle Lee (WK), Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Strano, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Carly Leeson, Makinley Blows, Erin Fazackerley, Courtney Webb, Ella Hayward

MR-W vs MS-W WBBL 2020, Melbourne Stars Women playing 11 against Melbourne Renegades Women: Nicole Faltum (WK), Meg Lanning, Holly Ferling, Mignon du Preez, Elyse Villani, Erin Osborne, Annabel Sutherland, Tess Flintoff, Lucy Cripps, Natalie Sciver, Katherine Brunt