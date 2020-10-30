MR-W vs PS-W Dream11 Predictions, Women's Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

MR-W vs PS-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MR-W vs PS-W Dream11 Best Picks / MR-W vs PS-W Dream11 Captain / MR-W vs PS-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Both Renegades Women and Perth Scorchers Women will be eyeing their first win in the Women's Big Bash League 2020 match scheduled for Saturday, October 31. The teams as yet have played two outings each. The two teams have not been able to perform as yet. The hosts have had two draw matches and the guests have had one loss and one draw match as yet.

It is obvious that their position in the point table is not good at all. MR-W at present are at number 4 while PSW are at the second last spot. It is important to note that the two teams’ latest matches were abandoned. In the previous fixture, Melbourne Renegades Women had faced Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers Women were up against Hobart Hurricanes Women. Both these matches were abandoned without a single ball being bowled.

MR-W vs PS-W Women's Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Playing XI: Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can watch all matches of tournament on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. The match can also be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

MR-W vs PS-W Women's Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Playing XI: Live Score

MR-W vs PS-W Women's Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women: Match Details

October 31 - 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Drummoyne Oval

MR-W vs PS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 team Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women

MR-W vs PS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women captain: Chloe Piparo

MR-W vs PS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women vice-captain: Geron Wyllie

MR-W vs PS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women wicket keeper: Lizelle Lee

MR-W vs PS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women batsmen: Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo

MR-W vs PS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women all-rounders: Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Geron Wyllie

MR-W vs PS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women bowlers: Courtney Webb, Ella Hayward, Sarah Glenn, Samantha Betts

MR-W vs PS-W Women's Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades Women playing 11 against Perth Scorchers Women: Lizelle Lee (WK), Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Strano, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Carly Leeson, Makinley Blows, Erin Fazackerley, Courtney Webb, Ella Hayward

MR-W vs PS-W Women's Big Bash League Perth Scorchers Women playing 11 against Melbourne Renegades Women: Amy Jones (WK), Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney, Jemma Barsby, Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham, Mathilda Carmichael, Chloe Piparo, Geron Wyllie, Sarah Glenn, Samantha Betts