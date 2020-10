MR-W vs SS-W Dream11 Predictions, Rebel WBBL, Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

MR-W vs SS-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MR-W vs SS-W Dream11 Best Picks / MR-W vs SS-W Dream11 Captain / MR-W vs SS-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Melbourne Renegades Women will go up against Sydney Sixers Women in the 15th match of the ongoing Rebel WBBL. MR-W have had a very poor start to the tournament and have not won a single match out of three. Two of those matches were abandoned due to rain from which they earned two points and lie in the bottom half of the points table. On the other hand, SS-W lies in the top half and will look to consolidate their position there. The match will be played at 08:15 am IST at the Sydney Showground Stadium.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

MR-W vs SS-W Rebel WBBL, Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Live Streaming

All matches of the Rebel WBBL can be watched online on FanCode.

MR-W vs SS-W Rebel WBBL, Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

MR-W vs SS-W Rebel WBBL, Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women: Match Details

November 1 – 08:15 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 DC vs MI Match Highlights: Mumbai Ensure Top-two Finish With a Nine-Wicket Beatdown of Delhi

Rebel WBBL MR-W vs SS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women

Rebel WBBL MR-W vs SS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women captain: Erin Burns

Rebel WBBL MR-W vs SS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women vice-captain: Alyssa Healy

Rebel WBBL MR-W vs SS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Rebel WBBL MR-W vs SS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women batsmen: Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Lizelle Lee, Sophie Molineux

Rebel WBBL MR-W vs SS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women all-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Josephine Dooley

Rebel WBBL MR-W vs SS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women bowlers: Courtney Neale, Hayley Silver-holmes, Lisa Griffith

MR-W vs SS-W Rebel WBBL, Melbourne Renegades Women playing 11 against Sydney Sixers Women: Lizelle Lee (WK), Sophie Molineux, Erin Fazackerley, Courtney Webb, Amy Satterthwaite, Georgia Wareham, Josephine Dooley, Maitlan Brown, Carly Leeson, Courtney Neale, Molly Strano

MR-W vs SS-W Rebel WBBL, Sydney Sixers Women playing 11 against Melbourne Renegades Women: Alyssa Healy (WK), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Angela Reakes, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Jodie Hicks, Hayley Silver-holmes, Lisa Griffith, Stella Campbell