MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 Predictions, Rebel WBBL 2020, Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Melbourne Renegades Women will go up against Sydney Thunder Women in the 22nd match of the ongoing Rebel WBBL on Saturday. | MR-W are winless this season so far and lie at the bottom of the points table, while their opponents ST-W are the table toppers with three wins and two draws in five games. Running high on confidence, ST-W are likely to storm their opponents leaving them little chance here. MR-W need something special to have a chance and bag their first win. The match will be played at 09:00 am IST at the Hurstville Oval, Sydney on November 7.

MR-W vs ST-W Rebel WBBL 2020, Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Live Streaming

All matches of the Rebel WBBL can be watched online on FanCode.

MR-W vs ST-W Rebel WBBL 2020, Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women: Live Score / Scorecard

MR-W vs ST-W Rebel WBBL 2020, Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women: Match Details

November 7 – 09:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Hurstville Oval, Sydney

Rebel WBBL 2020 MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women

Rebel WBBL 2020 MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women captain: Heather Knight

Rebel WBBL 2020 MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women vice-captain: Lizelle Lee

Rebel WBBL 2020 MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women wicketkeeper: Tammy Beaumont

Rebel WBBL 2020 MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women batsmen: Rachael Haynes, Rachel Trenaman, Lizelle Lee, Amy Satterthwaite

Rebel WBBL 2020 MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women all-rounders: Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Knight, Sophie Molineux

Rebel WBBL 2020 MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women bowlers: Samantha Bates, Shabnim Ismail, Molly Strano

MR-W vs ST-W Rebel WBBL 2020, Melbourne Renegades Women playing 11 against Sydney Thunder Women: Lizelle Lee (WK), Erin Fazackerley, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Webb, Amy Satterthwaite, Josephine Dooley, Georgia Wareham, Maitlan Brown, Courtney Neale, Carly Leeson, Molly Strano

MR-W vs ST-W Rebel WBBL 2020, Sydney Thunder Women playing 11 against Melbourne Renegades Women: Tammy Beaumont (WK), Rachael Haynes, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Rachel Trenaman, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Tahlia Wilson, Lauren Smith, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail, Samantha Bates