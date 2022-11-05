MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XI, Women’s BBL 2022 November 6

MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s Women’s Big Bash League 2022 match between Melbourne Renegades Women and Sydney Thunder Women: In the Women’s Big Bash League, the Melbourne Renegades Women will clash against the Sydney Thunder Women on Sunday.

The Renegades, led by Sophie Molineux, are set to play their eighth match of the season. The team has had an erratic run, with only one win in seven games so far. Renegades have a formidable line-up but they have not clicked as a unit. Hayley Matthews and Chamari Athapaththu will be looking to carry the batting on their shoulders. Wicketkeeper-batter Josephine Dooley has played well and will be expected to put up a strong showing.

The Sydney Thunder are also finding it difficult to secure wins in this WBBL season. The team has struggled to maintain their momentum and are languishing at the bottom. Rachel Haynes and her women have not looked very threatening and their playoff stages are looking bleak with so many defeats.

Ahead of the match between Melbourne Stars Women and the Melbourne Renegades Women; here is everything you need to know:

MR-W vs ST-W Telecast

The match between Melbourne Renegades Women and Sydney Thunder Women will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

MR-W vs ST-W Live Streaming

The match between Melbourne Renegades Women and Sydney Thunder Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

MR-W vs ST-W Match Details

The match between Melbourne Renegades Women and Sydney Thunder Women will be played at the Blundstone Arena on Sunday, November 6, at 8:10 am IST.

MR-W vs ST-WDream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sammy-Jo Johnson

Vice-Captain: Chamari Athapaththu

Suggested Playing XI for MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Erica Kershaw, Tahlia Wilson

Batters: Ellie Falconer, Hayley Matthews, Amy Jones

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Anika Learoyd, Sammy-Jo Johnson

Bowlers: Tammy Beaumont, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon

Melbourne Renegades Women and Sydney Thunder Women Possible XIs

Melbourne Renegades Women Predicted Line-up: Carly Leeson, Ellie Falconer, Sarah Coyte, Sophie Molineux (c), Hayley Matthews, Erica Kershaw (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Georgia Prestwidge, Ella Hayward, Shabnim Ismail, Courtney Webb

Sydney Thunder Women Predicted Line-up: Rachael Haynes (c), Amy Jones, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Phoebe Litchfield, Anika Learoyd, Belinda Vakarewa, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Samantha Bates, Tammy Beaumont, Hannah Darlington, Chloe Tryon

