MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For WBBL 2021, November 17, 1:35 PM IST Wednesday

MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WBBL 2021 match between Melbourne Renegades Women and Sydney Thunder Women: The 48th match of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 will see Melbourne Renegades Women squaring off against Sydney Thunder Women on Wednesday, November 17. The game will be played at the Ray Mitchell Oval, Harrup Park, in Mackay and starts at 01:35 PM IST.

The previous game of Sophie Molineux-led Renegadesagainst the Melbourne Stars on November 11 was abandoned as weather played spoilsport. Prior to that the team had won back-to-back matches against Brisbane Heat Women and Melbourne Stars Women by 15 runs and 7 wickets respectively. Additionally, the Renegades haven’t done much wrong in the ongoing tournament as they have lost only two of their 11 matches and sit at the second spot in the WBBL standings.

On the other hand, a star studded Thunder Women’s unit haven’t played to their true potential in this season. The team under the leadership of Hannah Darlington need a miracle to qualify for the playoffs, as they have won only three out of the 11 matches and are reeling in the seventh position in the league standings.

The Renegades have been in superb form in the 2021 edition of the WBBL, while the Thunder have blown hot and cold thus far. While the Renegades are hot favourites to win this fixture, their opponents are capable of springing a surprise, it will be interesting to see which team trumps on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match between Melbourne Renegades Women and Sydney Thunder Women; here is everything you need to know:

MR-W vs ST-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the rights for telecasting Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women game in India.

MR-W vs ST-W Live Streaming

The match between Melbourne Renegades Women and Sydney Thunder Women will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

MR-W vs ST-W Match Details

The match will be played at the Ray Mitchell Oval, Harrup Park, in Mackay on Wednesday, November 17. The game will commence at 01:35 PM IST.

MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Vice-captain: Smriti Mandhana

Suggested Playing XI for MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Tahlia Wilson

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Jess Duffin, Jemimah Rodrigues

Allrounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Sophie Molineux

Bowlers: Ellie Falconer, Hannah Darlington, Ella Hayward

MR-W vs ST-W Probable XIs

Melbourne Renegades Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Eve Jones, Carly Leeson, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jess Duffin, Sophie Molineux (C), Josephine Dooley (WK), Ellie Falconer, Rhiann O’ Donnell, Ella Hayward, Holly Ferling

Sydney Thunder Women: Smriti Mandhana, Tahlia Wilson (WK), Phoebe Litchfield, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Deepti Sharma, Anika Learoyd, Issy Wong, Hannah Darlington (C), Lauren Smith, Sam Bates, Corinne Hall

