MRA vs GGC Dream11 Predictions, Bangladesh T20, Minister Rajshahi vs Gazi Group Chattogram: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The 19th match of the Bangladesh T20 2020 will see Minister Rajshahi take on Gazi Group Chattogram at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, in Dhaka on Saturday, December 12.Table-toppers Gazi Group Chattogram have been impressive in the Bangladesh T20 Cup campaign with six wins from seven games. They lead with 12 points and will look to maintain that spot as they have already booked their semi-finals.

Whereas, Minister Rajshahi had an impressive run in the league with two consecutive wins in their opening two games. However, they are currently on a five-match losing spree and are sitting fourth in the table with four points to their name. Rajshahi can make it to the semi-finals if they win this fixture. The previous game between the two was a close one as Gazi Group won the fixture by just one run.

The Bangladesh T20 Cup game between Minister Rajshahi and Gazi Group Chattogram is scheduled to start at 1:00 pm, IST.

All matches of the Bangladesh T20 can be watched online on FanCode.

December 12 - 1:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Bangladesh T20 MRA vs GGC Dream11 team for Minister Rajshahi vs Gazi Group Chattogram

Bangladesh T20 MRA vs GGC Dream11 team for Minister Rajshahi vs Gazi Group Chattogram captain: Soumya Sarkar

Bangladesh T20 MRA vs GGC Dream11 team for Minister Rajshahi vs Gazi Group Chattogram vice-captain: Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh T20 MRA vs GGC Dream11 team for Minister Rajshahi vs Gazi Group Chattogram wicketkeeper: Liton Das

Bangladesh T20 MRA vs GGC Dream11 team for Minister Rajshahi vs Gazi Group Chattogram batsmen: Fazle Mahmud, Shamsur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun

Bangladesh T20 MRA vs GGC Dream11 team for Minister Rajshahi vs Gazi Group Chattogram all-rounders: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Anisul Islam Emon, Mosaddek Hossain

Bangladesh T20 MRA vs GGC Dream11 team for Minister Rajshahi vs Gazi Group Chattogram bowlers: Mukidul Islam, Shoriful Islam

MRA vs GGC Bangladesh T20, Minister Rajshahi probable playing 11 against Gazi Group Chattogram: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Anisul Islam Emon, Rony Talukdar, Fazle Mahmud, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Farhad Reza, Arafat Sunny, Mukidul Islam, Ebadot Hossain

MRA vs GGC Bangladesh T20, Gazi Group Chattogram probable playing 11 against Minister Rajshahi: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Shamsur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Nahidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Rakibul Islam