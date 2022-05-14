MRC vs AGR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for KCA Club Championship 2022 match, May 14, 01:30 PM IST

MRC vs AGR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s KCA Club Championship 2022 match between Masters-RCC and AGORC:

Masters-RCC will be squaring off against AGORC in the 28th match of the KCA Club Championship 2022. The two teams will play against each other at the S. D. College Cricket Ground on Saturday, May 14.

Masters-RCC topped the Group A points table. They won three league matches while losing just one game. The team will be hoping for redemption on Saturday as they lost their last game to Athreya Cricket Club by three wickets. The team expected more from the batters as they scored only 126 runs after batting for 20 overs.

Speaking of AGORC, they ended at the second place in Group B with 12 points from one defeat and three victories. AGORC were terrific in their previous game as they handed defeat to Masters Cricket Club by nine wickets. The efforts by Basil NP and Akhil MS helped the team in giving just 61 runs in the first innings.

Ahead of the match between Masters-RCC and AGORC, here is everything you need to know:

MRC vs AGR Telecast

Masters-RCC vs AGORC game will not be telecast in India

MRC vs AGR Live Streaming

The KCA Club Championship 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MRC vs AGR Match Details

The match will be hosted at the S. D. College Cricket Ground at 01:30 PM IST on May 14, Saturday.

MRC vs AGR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Pavan Raj

Vice-Captain - Sachin Mohan

Suggested Playing XI for MRC vs AGR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ponnan Rahul

Batters: Sanjay Raj, Sachin Mohan, Sanju Sanjeev

All-rounders: Pavan Raj, K Ajith, Vyashak Chandran

Bowlers: Ajith Vasudevan, Sudheshan Midhun, Basil NP, Akhil M S

MRC vs AGR Probable XIs:

Masters-RCC: Ponnan Rahul (c & wk), Sanjay Raj, Pavan Raj, Albin Alias, Akhil Scaria, Akshay Manohar, Ajith Vasudevan, Ajinas K, Sanju Sanjeev, K A Ajith, Vinod Kumar

AGORC: Arjun AK (wk), Mohammed Shanu, Akhil M S, Vyashak Chandran, Manu Krishnan, Sachin Mohan, Jineesh PM, Sudheshan Midhun, Akhil KG, Basil NP, Sachin Baby (c)

