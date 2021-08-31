MRC vs KDC Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Kerala Club Championship 2021, August 31 9:30 am IST

MRC vs KDC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 Match between Masters-RCC vs Kids Cricket Club: In a bid to discover new talent, the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) is organizing a new tournament – Kerala Club Championship (KCC). The tournament was originally scheduled to start on August 27 in Alappuzha with Masters-RCC (MRC) and Kids Cricket Club (KDC) squaring off against each other in the opener. However, it was temporarily postponed and the first match of the event will kick off on Tuesday, August 31st.

A total of ten teams will be participating in this event. The ten teams have been placed in two different Groups.

Prathiba Cricket Club, Alleppey Cricket Club, Swantons Cricket Club, Masters-RCC and Kids Cricket Club are placed in Group A. On the other hand, Group B will consist of Tripunithura Cricket Club, Ernakulam Cricket Club, Jolly Rovers, BK-55 and Masters Cricket Club.

At the Group stage, each team will play four games and based on their performance, the teams will move to the next stage of the tournament.

Here is everything you need to know about Kerala Club Championship’s first match, which will be played between Masters-RCC and Kids Cricket Club:

MRC vs KDC Telecast

The match between MRC vs KDC will not be televised in India.

MRC vs KDC Live Streaming

The match between MRC vs KDC can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

MRC vs KDC Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, August 31. The MRC vs KDC match will start at 9:30 am (IST).

MRC vs KDC captain, vice-captain

Captain: Vathsal Govind Sharma

Vice-captain: KC Akshay

MRC vs KDC Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Arjun A K

Batsmen: Aditya Mohan, Sachin Mohan, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Arun Poulose

All-rounders: Unnikrishnan A P, Akhil Scaria

Bowlers: N P Basil, Athul Raveendran, Rahul Sharma, KC Akshay

MRC vs KDC probable playing XI

Masters-RCC Predicted Playing XI: Arun Poulose (c), Sarath K S (wk), Vathsal Govind Sharma, Albin Alias, Hari Krishnan, Sanju Sanjeev, Vinu Kumar, Athul Raveendran, N P Basil, Akhil Scaria, Unnimon Sabu

Kids Cricket Club Predicted Playing XI: Sachin Mohan (c), Arjun A K (wk), Aditya Mohan, KC Akshay, Pallam Anfal, Farzaan A, Jean Vijay, Unnikrishnan A P, Krishna Devan, Rahul Sharma, Srejith K R

