MRC vs KDC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 match, August 27, 9:30 AM IST

MRC vs KDC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 between Masters-RCC and Kids Cricket Club:

Kerala cricket fraternity is all set to kickstart its domestic tournament, Kerala Club Championship 2021. The Championship will be played from 27th August to 14th September at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha. As many as ten teams will be fighting with each other to lift the coveted trophy.

Masters-RCC and Kids Cricket Club are all set to square off against each other in the first match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021. The much-fancied match will be played on August 27, Friday at 9:30 AM IST at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha.

Both the teams have a strong side at their disposal and are expected to present a high-voltage game on Friday. The competition also offers a chance to the young players to showcase their talent and impress the selectors.

Ahead of the match between Masters-RCC and Kids Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

MRC vs KDC Telecast

The Masters-RCC vs Kids Cricket Club match will not be broadcasted in India.

MRC vs KDC Live Streaming

The match between MRC vs KDC is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MRC vs KDC Match Details

The first match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 will be played between Masters-RCC and Kids Cricket Club at the SD College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha on August 27, Friday at 9:30 AM IST.

MRC vs KDC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sachin Mohan

Vice-Captain- Vathsal Govind Sharma

Suggested Playing XI for MRC vs KDC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Arjun A K

Batsmen: Arun Poulose, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Sanju Sanjeev, Sachin Mohan, Pallam Anfal

All-rounders: Akhil Scaria, Vinu Kumar

Bowlers: KC Akshay, N P Basil, Rahul Sharma

MRC vs KDC Probable XIs:

Masters-RCC: Sarath K S, Arun Poulose, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Albin Alias, Hari Krishnan-D, Sanju Sanjeev, Vinu Kumar, Akhil Scaria, Athul Raveendran, N P Basil, Unnimon Sabu

Kids Cricket Club: Arjun A K, Sachin Mohan, Aditya Mohan, Pallam Anfal, Farzaan A, Jean Vijay, Unnikrishnan A P, Krishna Devan, KC Akshay, Rahul Sharma, Srejith K R

