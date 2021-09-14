MRC vs MTC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Kerala Club Championship 2021, September 14 9:30 AM IST

MRC vs MTC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 Match between Masters RCC vs Masters Cricket Club: In the 29th match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021, Masters RCC will square off against Masters Cricket Club on Tuesday, September 14, at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala. The match between MRC and MTC will kick off at 09:30 am (IST) and Indian viewers will not be able to watch this game on their television sets as this game is not televised in the country. However, the live scoreboard of the MRC vs MTC encounter is available on the FanCode app.

So far, Masters RCC are having a terrific run this season as they currently occupy the top spot in the Kerala Club Championship table with ten points.On the other hand, their opponents Masters Cricket Club are placed at the fifth spot with three wins and three losses from seven games, while one match ended in a draw.

Here is everything you need to know about today’s Kerala Club Championship’s match between Masters RCC and Masters Cricket Club:

MRC vs MTC Telecast

The match between MRC vs MTC will not be televised in India

MRC vs MTC Live Streaming

The match between MRC vs MTC can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

MRC vs MTC Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, September 14 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala. The MRC vs MTC match will start at 9:30 am (IST).

MRC vs MTC captain, vice-captain

Captain: Rohan Kunnummal

Vice-captain: Sijomon Joseph

MRC vs MTC Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Vishnu Raj, Bharath Surya

Batsmen: Rohan Kunnummal, Krishna Prasad, Jafar Jamal

All-rounders: Abhishek Mohan, Anuraj J S, Pavan Raj

Bowlers: Vishweshwar A Suresh, Sijomon Joseph, Vaisakh Chandran

MRC vs MTC probable playing XI

Masters RCC Predicted Playing XI: Abhishek Mohan, Bharath Surya, J Ananthakrishnan, Fazil Fanoos, Anuraj J S, Sijomon Joseph, Vishweshwar Suresh, Ashiq Ali, Pavan Raj, Nikhil Jose, Krishna Prasad

Masters Cricket Club Predicted Playing XI: Vaisakh Chandran, Bharath Soorya M, Jafar Jamal, Krishna Prasad, Vishnu Raj, Sijomon Joseph, Abhishek Mohan, P Prashanth, Ananthakrishanan J, Vishweshwar A Suresh, Rohan Kunnummal

