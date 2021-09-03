MRC vs PRC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 match, September 03, 01:30 PM IST

MRC vs PRC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 between Masters-RCC and Pratibha Cricket Club:Masters-RCC will cross swords with Pratibha Cricket Club in the eighth match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021. The game will be played on September 03, Friday at 01:30 PM IST at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha.

Masters-RCC got off to a stunning start in the T20 Championship. The team defeated Kids CC in the curtain-raiser of Kerala Club Championship 2021. Masters followed it up with another victory over Allappey CC by seven wickets while their match against Swantons Cricket Club was washed out due to rain.

Pratibha Cricket Club, on the other hand, defeated Allappey Cricket Club in their first match of Kerala Club Championship 2021 by 41runs. Pratibha’s next game against Kids CC was washed out. The team will now be playing their third match of the T20 extravaganza on Friday.

Ahead of the match between Masters-RCC and Pratibha Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

MRC vs PRC Telecast

The Masters-RCC vs Pratibha Cricket Club match will not be broadcasted in India.

MRC vs PRC Live Streaming

The match between MRC vs PRC is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MRC vs PRC Match Details

The eighth match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 will be played between Masters-RCC and Pratibha Cricket Club at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on September 03, Friday at 01:30 PM IST.

MRC vs PRC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain-Vathsal Govind Sharma

Vice-Captain- VA Jagadeesh

Suggested Playing XI for MRC vs PRC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: AP Rajeev

Batsmen: VA Jagadeesh, Vyshak Chandran, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Sanju Sanjeev

All-rounders: Sharafuddeen-NM, Unnimon Sabu, Vinu Kumar

Bowlers: Athul Raveendran, N P Basil, Midhun PK

MRC vs PRC Probable XIs:

Masters-RCC: Akhil Scaria, Athul Raveendran, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Albin Alias, Hari Krishnan-D, Sanju Sanjeev, Vinu Kumar, N P Basil, Unnimon Sabu, Sarath K S, Arun Poulose

Pratibha Cricket Club: Aswanth S Sanker, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Vyshak Chandran, VA Jagadeesh, Sandeep S, Midhun PK, Hanas Ahmed, Nidheesh Dineshan, Sharafuddeen N M, Muhammad Irshad, Rahul Dev

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here