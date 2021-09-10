MRC vs TRC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 match, September 10, 01:30 PM IST

MRC vs TRC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 between Masters-RCC and Tripunithura Cricket Club:

Masters-RCC will go one-on-one against Tripunithura Cricket Club in the 22nd match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021. The encounter will be hosted at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on September 10, Friday at 01:30 PM IST.

Masters-RCC are enjoying a terrific ride in the T20 Championship. The team is currently second in the points table and are one of the prime contenders for winning the tournament. Masters-RCC have won three league games while losing one. The franchise will have the momentum on their side while going into the contest on Friday as they outclassed Jolly Rover in their last match by 34 runs.

Tripunithura Cricket Club, on the other hand, are also enjoying a decent ride. The team is sitting at the fifth position in the points table. They have featured in four league matches, winning two and losing as many games. Tripunithura Cricket Club are coming into the game against Masters-RCC after defeating BK-55 by 42 runs.

Ahead of the match between Masters-RCC and Tripunithura Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

MRC vs TRC Telecast

The Masters-RCC vs Tripunithura Cricket Club match will not be broadcasted in India.

MRC vs TRC Live Streaming

The match between MRC and TRC is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MRC vs TRC Match Details

The 22nd match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 will be played between Masters-RCC and Tripunithura Cricket Club at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on September 10, Friday at 01:30 PM IST.

MRC vs TRC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Vathsal Govind Sharma

Vice-Captain- Akhil M S

Suggested Playing XI for MRC vs TRC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dhwaj Raichura

Batsmen: Abdul Basith P A, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Sanju Sanjeev

All-rounders: Nikhil Babu, Unnimon Sabu, Vinu Kumar, Akhil M S

Bowlers: Athul Raveendran, N P Basil, Afrad Reshab

MRC vs TRC Probable XIs:

Masters-RCC: Unnimon Sabu, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Albin Alias, Hari Krishnan-D, Sanju Sanjeev, Vinu Kumar, N P Basil, Sarath K S, Akhil Scaria, Athul Raveendran, Arun Poulose

Tripunithura Cricket Club: Sreeraj R, Akash Babu, Asok Menon, Mohammad Shanu, Afrad Reshab, Abdul Basith P A, Akhil M S, MD Nidheesh, Dhwaj Raichura, S Sivaraj, Nikhil Babu

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here