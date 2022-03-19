MRES vs KPK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Richelieu Franchise T20 2022 match, March 19, 3:00 pm IST

MRES vs KPK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Richelieu Franchise T20 2022 match between MR24/7 Emergency Services and King Prince Kings: The second match of the Richelieu Franchise T20 2022 will see a battle between MR24/7 Emergency Services and King Prince Kings. United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, Windhoek will host the much-anticipated game on March 19, Saturday from 3:00 pm IST.

MR24/7 Emergency Services are a young side and will start the tournament as underdogs. They lack experience in their team and will hope to take a lot of learning from the competition. Niko Davin, Ryan Moffett, Sean Silver are some of the crucial players for the team.

King Prince Kings will have an edge over MR24/7 Emergency Services as they will be playing their second game of the competition on Saturday. The team locked horns with BA Blasting Namibia in the first game. Jonathan Smit, Pikkie YaFrance, and Bernard Scholtz will be the key players for the team.

Ahead of the match between MR24/7 Emergency Services and King Prince Kings; here is everything you need to know:

MRES vs KPK Telecast

MR24/7 Emergency Services vs King Prince Kings game will not be telecast in India.

MRES vs KPK Live Streaming

The Richelieu Franchise T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MRES vs KPK Match Details

The match will be hosted at the United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, Windhoek at 3:00 pm IST on March 19, Saturday.

MRES vs KPK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Danie van Schoor

Vice-Captain - Pikkie YaFrance

Suggested Playing XI for MRES vs KPK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Zane Green

Batters: Niko Davin, Ryan Moffett, Pikkie YaFrance, Sean Silver

All-rounders: Jonathan Smit, Ramon Wilmot, Karl Birkenstock

Bowlers: Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Danie van Schoor

MRES vs KPK Probable XIs:

MR24/7 Emergency Services: Ryan Moffett, Zane Green, Sean Silver, Karl Birkenstock, Ramon Wilmot, Ben Shikongo, Dewald Nell, Maurituis Ngupita, Ramsay McDonald, Niko Davin, Mathhew De Gouveia

King Prince Kings: Bernard Scholtz, Stefan Bezuidenhout, Danie van Schoor (C), Muhammad Saleem, Jonathan Smit, Melrick Robyn, Renier Bosman, Nicolaas Scholtz, Pikkie YaFrance, JP Kotze, Michael van Lingen

