- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PAK
ZIM132/10(60.4) RR 2.18231/10(68.0) RR 3.4
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
MRS vs BLS Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for St Lucia T10 Blast 2021, May 12 11:00 PM IST Wednesday
Check here MRS vs BLS Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the St Lucia T10 Blast match between Mon Repos Stars and Babonneau Leatherbacks. Also, check the schedule of the Mon Repos Stars vs Babonneau Leatherbacks.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 12, 2021, 7:35 PM IST
MRS vs BLS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St Lucia T10 Blast match between Mon Repos Stars vs Babonneau Leatherbacks: The Mon Repos Stars will next take on the Babonneau Leatherbacks in the 26th match of the St Lucia T10 Blast tournament on Wednesday. The match between MRS vs BLS will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.
So far, Mon Repos Stars have played just two games in the league. They won one and the other ended in no result. When MRS will lock horns with BLS, they will look to continue their unbeaten run in the series.
On the other hand, Babonneau Leatherbacks are having a poor season, losing two out of their opening three games. In their previous encounter, Babonneau Leatherbacks were hammered by 50 runs at the hands of Gros Islet Cannon Blasters.MRS are placed at the sixth spot in St Lucia T10 Blast table with four points while BLS are sitting at ninth place.
Ahead of the match between Mon Repos Stars and Babonneau Leatherbacks; here is everything you need to know:
MRS vs BLS Telecast
Not televised in India
MRS vs BLS Live Streaming
The match between MRS vs BLS is available to be streamed live on Fan code.
MRS vs BLS Match Details
The match will be played on Wednesday, May 12 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet. The game will start at 11:00 pm (IST).
MRS vs BLS captain, vice-captain:
Captain: Shervon Joseph
Vice-Captain: Sadrack Descartes
MRS vs BLS Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Quaine Henry
Batsmen: Christian Charlery, Keon Gaston, Alex Joseph
All-Rounders: Shervon Joseph, Sadrack Descartes, Caleb Thomas, Kevin Augustin
Bowlers: Hazel Charlery, Stuart Calderon, Jevaughn Charles
MRS vs BLS probable playing XI:
Mon Repos Stars: Christian Charlery (c), Kevin Augustin, Hazel Charlery, Sadrack Descartes, Craig Emmanuel, Sabinus Emmanuel (wk), Kurnan Henry, Rohan Lesmond, Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond
Babonneau Leatherbacks: Caleb Thomas, Steven Abraham(wk), Shervon Joseph(c), Zayee Antoine, Alex Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Quaine Henry, Stuart Calderon, Nehemiah Wilfred, Nyeem Rosemond, Jevaughn Charles
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
