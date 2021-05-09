- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
MRS vs CCP Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Mon Repos Stars and Choiseul Coal Pots, May 9, 11:00 PM IST
Check here MRS vs CCP Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 match between Mon Repos Stars and Choiseul Coal Pots. Also, check the schedule of the Mon Repos Stars vs Choiseul Coal Pots match.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 9, 2021, 3:26 PM IST
MRS vs CCP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 match between Mon Repos Stars vs Choiseul Coal Pots: The 20th match of the ongoing T10 tournament has been scheduled to be played between Mon Repos Stars and Choiseul Coal Pots. Stars have played just one match so far and started the event with a win while Pots have played two matches – winning one while losing the other.
Ahead of the match between Mon Repos Stars and Choiseul Coal Pots; here is everything you need to know
MRS vs CCP Live Telecast
The St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 is not being telecast on TV in India.
MRS vs CCP Live Streaming
The match between MRS vs CCP is available to be streamed live on FanCode.
MRS vs CCP Match Details
The match will be played on Sunday, May 9 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet. The game will start at 11:00 pm (IST).
MRS vs CCP Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain – Junior Henry
Vice-Captain – Hazel Charlery
MRS vs CCP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Junior Henry (captain), Hazel Charlery (vice-captain), Sabinus Emmanuel, Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Keon Gaston, Alvinaus Simon, Kevin Augustin, Sadrack Descartes, Clem St. Rose, Bronte BessMRS vs CCP Probable XIs
MRS vs CCP Probable XIs
Mon Repos Stars: Sabinus Emmanuel (wk), Christian Charlery (c), Keon Gaston, Rohan Lesmond, Kevin Augustin, Sadrack Descartes, Craig Emmanuel, Jamal Lesmond, Hazel Charlery, Dichege Henry, Kurnan Henry
Choiseul Coal Pots: Jason Simon (wk), Junior Henry, Vince Smith, Nick Joseph, Audy Alexander, Alvinaus Simon, Valange St. Ange, Canice Richardson, Bronte Bess (c), Sky Lafeuillee, Clem St. Rose
MRS vs CCP Full Squad
Mon Repos Stars: Christian Charlery (captain), Sabinus Emmanuel (wk), Keon Gaston, Sadrack Descartes, Craig Emmanuel, Kurnan Henry, Shawnil Edward, Kevin Augustin, Evanus Emmanuel, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond, Rohan Lesmond, Hazel Charlery
Choiseul Coal Pots: Bronte Bess (captain), Candice Richardson, Sky Lafeuillee, Valange St. Ange, Vince Smith, Tristan Norbal, Jason Simon, Nick Joseph, Clem St. Rose, Stephane Theophane, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Alvinau Simon
