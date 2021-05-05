MRS vs GICB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast, May 6 12:00 AM IST

MRS vs GICB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 11 between Mon Repos Stars and Gros Islet Cannon Blasters: The Mon Repos Stars (MRS) will face off against the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters (GICB) in the 12th match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021, on Thursday, at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet. MRS will be playing their first game of the season, while GICB defeated Choiseul Coal Pots by five wickets in their first game of the season.

The temperature is expected to around 25°C on the matchday with 79 percent humidity and 36 percent cloud cover. There is a 24 percent chance of precipitation during the game.

The surface at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has been a friendly one. However, the fast bowlers could get some assistance from the conditions, while it remains to be seen if spinners get to bowl in the game.

The St. Lucia T10 BlastMRS vs GICB game is scheduled to start at 12amIST.

MRS vs GICB Live Streaming

All matches of St. Lucia T10 Blast can be viewed online on FanCode app and website.

MRS vs GICB Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, May 6 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, in Gros Islet, St. Lucia. The game will start at 12:00 AM IST.

MRS vs GICB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kimani Melius

Vice-captain: Larry Edwards

Wicketkeeper: Vernillius Gabriel

Batsmen: Kimani Melius, Evanus Emmanuel, Lee Solomon, Keon Gaston

All-rounders: Sadrack Descartes, Larry Edwards, Craig Emmanuel

Bowlers: Dornan Edward, Hazel Charlery, Dichege Henry

MRS vs GICB Probable XIs

Mon Repos Stars: Sabinus Emmanuel (WK), Evanus Emmanuel, Keon Gaston, Sadrack Descartes, Hazel Charlery, Rohan Lesmond, Kevin Augustin, Jamal Lesmond, Christian Charlery (C), Dichege Henry, Craig Emmanuel

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters: Vernillius Gabriel (WK), Khan Elcock, Lee Solomon, Kimani Melius (C), Jared Goodman, Udell Preville, Larry Edwards, Royce Paul, Tyrel Chicot, Kymani Sexius, Dornan Edward

