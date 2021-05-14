- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PAK
ZIM132/10(60.4) RR 2.18231/10(68.0) RR 3.4
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
MRS vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast Match 29, May 14 09:00 PM IST
Check here MRS vs SCL Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints For Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast Match 29 Match. Also check the schedule of Mon Repos Stars and South Castries Lions
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 14, 2021, 2:57 PM IST
MRS vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 28 between Mon Repos Stars and South Castries Lions: In the 29th match of the St Lucia T10 Blast tournament, the Mon Repos Stars (MRS) will take on South Castries Lions (SCL) at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, in Gros Islet, St. Lucia on Friday. The match is scheduled to start at 09:00 PM IST. MRS are fifth in the standings after three wins from four outings. In their previous encounter, Stars defeated the Babonneau Leatherbacks (BLS) by eight wickets. On the other hand, SCL are a spot above in the points table with the same number of wins and matches. However, they have a better net run rate in the standings. The Lions head into this fixture after going down against Choiseul Clay Pot (CCP) on Thursday.
The temperature is expected to be around 26-27°C on the matchday with 77 percent humidity and 36 percent cloud cover. There is a predication ofrain interruptions during playtime.
The pitch at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has been favouring the bowlers who were successful in extracting some movement from the surface. With 100 being par at the venue, teams will look to bowl first upon winning the toss.
MRS vs SCL Live Streaming
All matches of St. Lucia T10 Blast can be viewed online on FanCode app and website.
MRS vs SCL Match Details
The match will be played on Friday, May 14 at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, in Gros Islet, St. Lucia. The game will start at 09:00 PM IST.
MRS vs SCL captain, vice-captain:
Captain: Collinus Callendar
Vice-captain: Christian Charlery
MRS vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles,Sabinus Emmanuel
Batsmen: Christian Charlery, Craig Emmanuel, Wade Clovis
All-rounders: Sadrack Descartes, Kevin Augustin, Collinus Callendar
Bowlers: Xavier Gabriel, Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry
MRS vs SCL Probable XIs
Mon Repos Stars: Sabinus Emmanuel (WK), Christian Charlery (C), Craig Emmanuel, Rohan Lesmond, Kurnan Henry, Sadrack Descartes, Kevin Augustin, Hazel Charlery, Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond
South Castries Lions: Johnson Charles (C, WK), Wade Clovis, Avalinus Callendar, Collinus Callendar, Kemrol Charles, Shervon Leo, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Xavier Gabriel, Rumario Simmons, Aaron Joseph, Wendell Inglis
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking