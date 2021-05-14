​MRS vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast Match 29, May 14 09:00 PM IST

MRS vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 28 between Mon Repos Stars and South Castries Lions: In the 29th match of the St Lucia T10 Blast tournament, the Mon Repos Stars (MRS) will take on South Castries Lions (SCL) at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, in Gros Islet, St. Lucia on Friday. The match is scheduled to start at 09:00 PM IST. MRS are fifth in the standings after three wins from four outings. In their previous encounter, Stars defeated the Babonneau Leatherbacks (BLS) by eight wickets. On the other hand, SCL are a spot above in the points table with the same number of wins and matches. However, they have a better net run rate in the standings. The Lions head into this fixture after going down against Choiseul Clay Pot (CCP) on Thursday.

The temperature is expected to be around 26-27°C on the matchday with 77 percent humidity and 36 percent cloud cover. There is a predication ofrain interruptions during playtime.

The pitch at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has been favouring the bowlers who were successful in extracting some movement from the surface. With 100 being par at the venue, teams will look to bowl first upon winning the toss.

MRS vs SCL Live Streaming

All matches of St. Lucia T10 Blast can be viewed online on FanCode app and website.

MRS vs SCL Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, May 14 at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, in Gros Islet, St. Lucia. The game will start at 09:00 PM IST.

MRS vs SCL captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Collinus Callendar

Vice-captain: Christian Charlery

MRS vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles,Sabinus Emmanuel

Batsmen: Christian Charlery, Craig Emmanuel, Wade Clovis

All-rounders: Sadrack Descartes, Kevin Augustin, Collinus Callendar

Bowlers: Xavier Gabriel, Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry

MRS vs SCL Probable XIs

Mon Repos Stars: Sabinus Emmanuel (WK), Christian Charlery (C), Craig Emmanuel, Rohan Lesmond, Kurnan Henry, Sadrack Descartes, Kevin Augustin, Hazel Charlery, Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond

South Castries Lions: Johnson Charles (C, WK), Wade Clovis, Avalinus Callendar, Collinus Callendar, Kemrol Charles, Shervon Leo, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Xavier Gabriel, Rumario Simmons, Aaron Joseph, Wendell Inglis

