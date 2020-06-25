Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

MRS vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Mon Repos Stars vs South Castries Lions - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

MRS vs SCL Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MRS vs SCL Dream11 Best Picks / MRS vs SCL Dream11 Captain / MRS vs SCL Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |June 25, 2020, 10:21 PM IST
MRS vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Mon Repos Stars vs South Castries Lions - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

MRS vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, Mon Repos Stars, South Castries Lions, Laborie Bay Royals and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and Choiseul Clay Pots, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Vieux Fort North Raiders, Central Castries and Gros Islet Cannon Blasters slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.

MRS vs SCL St Lucia T10 Blast Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed on FanCode

MRS vs SCL St Lucia T10 Blast Live Score/Scorecard

Follow live score here

MRS vs SCL St Lucia T10 Blast Match Details

June 26 –12:00 AM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

MRS vs SCL St Lucia T10 Blast My Dream11 Team

MRS vs SCL Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Sabinus Emmanuel (VICE CAPTAIN)

MRS vs SCL Dream11 Team Batsmen: Shervin Charles, Johnson Charles, Collinus Callendar, Daren Sammy

MRS vs SCL Dream11 Team All-rounders: Alex Antoine, Hazel Charlery, Garey Mathurin

MRS vs SCL Dream11 Team Bowlers: Kevin Augustin, Kester Charlermagne (CAPTAIN), Daniel Baptiste

MRS vs SCL Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Mon Repos Stars Shervin Charles, Sabinus Emmanuel (WK), Hazel Charlery, Kevin Augustin, Garey Mathurin, Sadrack Descartes, Rohan Lesmond, Mervin Wells, Kendal Samuel, Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry.

South Castries Lions Noelle Leo, Johnson Charles, Daren Sammy (C), Collinus Callendar, Alex Antoine, Tonius Simon, Kemron Charles, Kester Charlermagne, Malcolm Monrose, Tarrick Edward, Daniel Baptiste.

