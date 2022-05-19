MRS vs SSCS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 match, May 20, 12:00 AM IST

MRS vs SSCS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 match between Mon Repos Stars and Soufriere Sulphur City Stars: The second semi-final match of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2022 will be hosted at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground on May 20, Friday. Mon Repos Stars was the top team during the group round. They were undefeatable with three wins and one abandoned game.

Stars’ are heading into the semi-final with a three-match winning streak. Their previous win came against Choiseul Coal Pots by eight wickets as they were successful in chasing a score of 93 runs within 7.4 overs.

Coming to Soufriere Sulphur City Stars, they occupied second place in Group A. The team made a brilliant start in the league as they won their first three games. However, they couldn’t end the group round on a promising note as they lost to Babonneau Leatherbacks by nine runs.

Ahead of the match between Mon Repos Stars and Soufriere Sulphur City Stars, here is everything you need to know:

MRS vs SSCS Telecast

Mon Repos Stars vs Soufriere Sulphur City Stars game will not be telecast in India.

MRS vs SSCS Live Streaming

The St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MRS vs SSCS Match Details

Mon Repos Stars and Soufriere Sulphur City Stars will play at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St. Lucia at 12:00 AM IST on May 20, Friday.

MRS vs SSCS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Sadrack Dascartes

Vice-Captain – Jamal Lesmond

Suggested Playing XI for MRS vs SSCS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sabinus Emmanuel

Batters: Christian Charlery, Sadrack Dascartes, Daliys Monrose

All-rounders: Shani Mesmain, Bradley Tisson, Kevin Gassie, Jervan Charles

Bowlers: Jamal Lesmond, Wayne Prospere, Marklin Sylvester

MRS vs SSCS Probable XIs:

Mon Repos Stars: Rohan Lesmond, Sabinus Emmanuel(wk), Christian Charlery (c), Hazel Charlery, Shawnil Edward, Jamal Lesmond, Marklin Sylvester, Dichege Henry, Sadrack Descartes, Keon Gaston, Craig Emmanuel

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars: Jaquain Mesmain, Acquinas Sylvester, Ashely Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain (C), Julian Sylvester (wk), Wayne Prospere, Jervan Charles, Dalius Monrose, Xytus Emmanuel, Bradley Tisson, Kevin Gassie

