MRS vs SSCS Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For St Lucia T10 Blast 2021, May 10, 11:00 pm IST

MRS vs SSCS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 match between Mon Repos Stars and Soufriere Sulphur City Stars:In the 22nd match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the St Lucia T10 Blast, Mon Repos Stars will be up against Soufriere Sulphur City Stars. The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet will host the thrilling affair on Monday, May 10 from 11:00 pm IST.

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars are experiencing a decent outing in the marquee event as they are positioned at the second slot on the points table. In five matches played, the team has won three games. Their last outing came against Gros Islet Cannon Blasters and they managed to defeat the team by seven wickets.

Mon Repos Stars have featured in just two matches in the ongoing St Lucia T10 Blast so far. In two games, they have won just one match and are thus placed at seventh position on the points table. In their last encounter against Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, they emerged victorious by six runs.

Ahead of the match between Mon Repos Stars and Soufriere Sulphur City Stars; here is everything you need to know:

MRS vs SSCS Telecast

The St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 is not telecasted in India

MRS vs SSCS Live Streaming

The match between MRS vs SSCS is available to be streamed live on FanCode.

MRS vs SSCS Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, May 10 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet. The game will start at 11:00 pm (IST).

MRS vs SSCS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Shani Mesmain

Vice-Captain- Xytus Emmanuel

Suggested Playing XI for MRS vs SSCS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Julian Sylvester

Batsman: Xytus Emmanuel, Ashley Hippoltye, Keon Gaston

All-rounders: Kevin Augustin, Sadrack Descrates, Shani Mesmain, Bradley Tisson

Bowlers: Hazel Charlery, Kervell Prospere, Jervan Charles

MRS vs SSCS Probable XIs:

Mon Repos Stars: Sabinus Emmanuel (wk), Evanus Emmanuel, Kevin Augustin (c), Craig Emmanuel, Hazel Charlery, Dichege Henry, Christian Charlery, Keon Gaston, Sadrack Descrates, Jamal Lesmond, Kurnan Henry.

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars: Jervan Charles, Keither Prospere, Ashley Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain (c), Bradley Tisson, Tennacy Hippoltye (wk), Dalius Monrose, Julian Sylvester, Kervell Prospere, Xytus Emmanuel, Kevin Gassie,

