MRS vs SSCS Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For St Lucia T10 Blast 2021, May 10, 11:00 pm IST

- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PAK
ZIM132/10(60.4) RR 2.18231/10(68.0) RR 3.4
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 1st ODI - 23 May, SunUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 28 May, FriUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
MRS vs SSCS Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For St Lucia T10 Blast 2021, May 10, 11:00 pm IST
Check here MRS vs SSCS Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 match between Mon Repos Stars and Soufriere Sulphur City Stars. Also, check the schedule of the Mon Repos Stars vs Soufriere Sulphur City Stars match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 10, 2021, 1:57 PM IST
MRS vs SSCS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 match between Mon Repos Stars and Soufriere Sulphur City Stars:In the 22nd match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the St Lucia T10 Blast, Mon Repos Stars will be up against Soufriere Sulphur City Stars. The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet will host the thrilling affair on Monday, May 10 from 11:00 pm IST.
Soufriere Sulphur City Stars are experiencing a decent outing in the marquee event as they are positioned at the second slot on the points table. In five matches played, the team has won three games. Their last outing came against Gros Islet Cannon Blasters and they managed to defeat the team by seven wickets.
Mon Repos Stars have featured in just two matches in the ongoing St Lucia T10 Blast so far. In two games, they have won just one match and are thus placed at seventh position on the points table. In their last encounter against Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, they emerged victorious by six runs.
Ahead of the match between Mon Repos Stars and Soufriere Sulphur City Stars; here is everything you need to know:
MRS vs SSCS Telecast
The St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 is not telecasted in India
MRS vs SSCS Live Streaming
The match between MRS vs SSCS is available to be streamed live on FanCode.
MRS vs SSCS Match Details
The match will be played on Monday, May 10 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet. The game will start at 11:00 pm (IST).
MRS vs SSCS Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain- Shani Mesmain
Vice-Captain- Xytus Emmanuel
Suggested Playing XI for MRS vs SSCS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Julian Sylvester
Batsman: Xytus Emmanuel, Ashley Hippoltye, Keon Gaston
All-rounders: Kevin Augustin, Sadrack Descrates, Shani Mesmain, Bradley Tisson
Bowlers: Hazel Charlery, Kervell Prospere, Jervan Charles
MRS vs SSCS Probable XIs:
Mon Repos Stars: Sabinus Emmanuel (wk), Evanus Emmanuel, Kevin Augustin (c), Craig Emmanuel, Hazel Charlery, Dichege Henry, Christian Charlery, Keon Gaston, Sadrack Descrates, Jamal Lesmond, Kurnan Henry.
Soufriere Sulphur City Stars: Jervan Charles, Keither Prospere, Ashley Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain (c), Bradley Tisson, Tennacy Hippoltye (wk), Dalius Monrose, Julian Sylvester, Kervell Prospere, Xytus Emmanuel, Kevin Gassie,
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking