MS Dhoni Adds Jonga to His Collection, Car Used by Indian Army
While fans were waiting for former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's arrival at the local JSCA Stadium, which is hosting the third and last Test between India and South Africa, Ranchi's favourite son was busy riding his new Nissan Jonga on the streets here.
MS Dhoni Adds Jonga to His Collection, Car Used by Indian Army
While fans were waiting for former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's arrival at the local JSCA Stadium, which is hosting the third and last Test between India and South Africa, Ranchi's favourite son was busy riding his new Nissan Jonga on the streets here.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 18 T20 | Mon, 21 Oct, 2019
NIG v CANAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 19 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019
SCO v NAMAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019
SIN v NEDAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings