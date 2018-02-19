Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
MS Dhoni Adds New Feather to Cap, Picks Most Catches in T20s

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 19, 2018, 10:23 AM IST
MS Dhoni (Getty Images)

New Delhi: He might be in the twilight of his career, but MS Dhoni broke yet another record during the opening T20I between India and South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday. With Reeza Hendricks’ catch, Dhoni picked his 134th catch in his 275th T20 match – the most by any wicket-keeper. Dhoni surpassed Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara, who had 133 catches in 254 matches.

Picking the smart catch off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s bowling, Dhoni smiled to the top of the elite list. India's Dinesh Karthik is third on the list with 123 catches in 227 games. Dhoni is now also just 2 catches away from picking the maximum catches in international cricket with AB de Villiers at the top with 50 catches to his name.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's career best figures of 5/24 helped India continue their domination over South Africa as the visitors registered a 28-run win in the first T20I in Sunday.

With AB de Villiers missing, South Africa lacked the batting fire power to threaten India who set a stiff target of 204, thanks to Shikhar Dhawan's 72. Reeza Hendricks and JJ Smuts began the chase, with Bhuvneshwar striking early to send back Smuts.

Stand-in skipper JP Duminy and experienced T20 star David Miller didn't last long either with Bhuvneshwar and Pandya getting the better off both the players. Farhaan Behardien and Reeza Hendricks then stuck together to stitch an 81-run partnership but at no stage did it seem India were in trouble as big overs eluded South Africa.

With the pressure mounting, Chahal got the better off Behardien, who holed out at long on. Then, Bhuvneshwar returned to pick up three wickets in an over and also a run out which resulted in a team hat-trick for India as South Africa were reduced to 175/9 in their chase.

