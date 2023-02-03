'MS Dhoni Also Came And Told Virat Kohli to Back Off, He’s An Old Bloke, You Don’t Know Him': Sohail Khan

Back in 2015, Virat Kohli had firmly established himself as the future superstar and had that attitude that had created a lot of competitors on the field. He had many heated exchanges and this one happened during the World Cup match against arch-rivals Pakistan, involving fast bowler Sohail Khan. Kohli, who had scored a century, had walked up to Khan and told him why was he chirping at him as he has just arrived into the national setup. Here, it must be mentioned that Khan had taken a few digs at Kohli when he was batting.

It was at this point Khan shut him down. Moreover, India captain MS Dhoni too intervened and asked Kohli not to speak to his ‘senior’ in a condescending way, the fast bowler revealed in a podcast.

“Virat came. He said to me ‘Aap cricket mein abhi aaye hain. And itni baatein karte ho (You’ve just arrived and you speak so much). I was a Test cricketer back then. I had played Test matches in 2006-07. Then in between I endured a troubled knee which forced me out of action. I said ‘Beta jab tu Under-19 khel raha tha na, tera baap Test cricketer tha‘ (Son, when you were playing Under-19 for India, your father [referring to himself] was a Test player). That’s how I said it. Then if you see carefully, Misbah intervened and he got angry at me. He asked me to keep quiet,” Sohail said on the Nadir Ali Podcast.

“That’s how I said it. Then if you see carefully, Misbah intervened and he got angry at me. He asked me to keep quiet. Then MS Dhoni also came and told Kohli to back off. He’s an old bloke, you don’t know him,” he added.

While Kohli scored a century propelling India to 300, Sohail was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, picking a five-for in the first innings. Later, Khan said that he ‘respects’ Kohli for what he has become today, adding the incident which happened more than 7 years ago is well past them.

“I respect him today because he is a great batter, amazing,” he added.

Kohli scored a century at Adelaide Oval as India posted a total of 300/7, in reply, Pakistan were bundled out for 224 runs.

