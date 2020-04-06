Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

MS Dhoni Always Gets the Better of Lasith Malinga: Scott Styris

"It's about the best finisher in the game against the best finisher bowler. Dhoni vs Malinga and Dhoni owns Malinga," Styris, who played 12 games for CSK, added.

IANS |April 6, 2020, 1:23 PM IST
MS Dhoni Always Gets the Better of Lasith Malinga: Scott Styris

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris believes that MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings has been able to produce the most uncapped players for India and thats why they are a better franchise as compared to Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mumbai Indians have won IPL title four times – in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. Out of these four times, they have defeated CSK in the final and once Rising Pune Supergiant (2017). However, it should be kept in mind that CSK have played lesser number of IPL seasons in comparison to Mumbai Indians.

According to Styris, the battle between MI and CSK is also about the best finisher of the game against best death bowler and in that Dhoni owns Lasith Malinga.

Dhoni has so far played 190 IPL matches in which he has scored 4432 runs at a strike rate of over 137. Malinga, on the other hand, has played 122 IPL games in which he has scalped 170 wickets at a strike rate of 16.62.

"I've got four points. It's about consistency, CSK have never missed the final series, have won the most knockout matches, it's the expectation and reliance on these IPL teams to produce Indian players and CSK have produced the most uncapped players for India and it's a real desire that they have to continue to develop players in that regard," said Styris speaking on Star Sports' show ‘Cricket Connected'.

"It's about the best finisher in the game against the best finisher bowler. Dhoni vs Malinga and Dhoni owns Malinga," Styris, who played 12 games for CSK, added.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings were originally slated to take on each other on March 29 in IPL 13 opener. However, the outbreak of novel coronavirus has led to suspension of the league till April 15 and the chances of the tournament being held in the near future are grim.

The BCCI is now looking at the October-November window to host IPL 13. But the move can only be possible if the ICC decides to postpone the World T20 that is to be held from October 18 to November 15 in Australia.

CSKMIMS Dhoniscott styris

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more