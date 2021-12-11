MS Dhoni And Pankaj Tripathi’s Photo From Sets Of Latest Advert Shoot Goes Viral

MS Dhoni’s fanbase goes beyond the game of cricket. The former India skipper has fans all over the world across generations. The Ranchi-born wicketkeeper-batsman has this time made Bollywood fans happy. A photo of Dhoni posing alongside popular actor Pankaj Tripathi is going viral on social networking platforms. The cricket legend was in Mumbai’s Film City Road to shoot for an ad commercial with the actor recently. Tripathi, who is playing the role of PR Man Singh in the highly-anticipated sports film ’83, is dressed in a blue kurta and white pyjama. Dhoni looks his usual dapper self in a blue denim shirt worn over a grey tee, which he paired with khaki-coloured trousers.

Here is the photo:

’83 directed by Kabir Khan is based on India’s maiden World Cup victory in 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev who led a team of underdogs to script history. The film starring Ranveer Singh as Dev will release on December 24.

Speaking of the World Cup, Dhoni is widely regarded as the most successful skipper in white-ball cricket. The 40-year-old has led India to win three ICC titles — 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 World Cup and2013 Champions Trophy. The captain of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has led his side to victory in the years 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. Dhoni retired from international cricket in August last year.

As promised, Dhoni will return in yellow in the upcoming season of the tournament. The talisman has been retained by the defending IPL champions. Ahead of the mega auction, the franchise decided to go forward with Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali in their side.

The much-awaited IPL 2022 Mega auction is likely to take place in the first week of January. With an amount of 48 crore left in the purse after retention, it will be interesting to see which players CSK manages to purchase.

