MS Dhoni and Sakshi Celebrate Wedding Anniversary, CSK Share Special Wish

Former India captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi are celebrating their wedding anniversary today (July 4). The pair tied the knot in 2010, and fans have been sending their anniversary wishes through social media. It included Chennai Super Kings, the IPL franchise that Dhoni leads.

“The love that we #Yellove! Super happy anniversary to our King and Queen!" CSK wrote on Twitter.

Dhoni and family were recently on vacation in Shimla. The videos and pictures from the trip were viral on social media. In one of the clips, Dhoni is seen testing a Shimla-made cricket bat. Sakshi also featured in the video and was seen getting reviews about the bat from the captain cool.

Dhoni now has now grown a fuller moustache with a little growth in the beard too.

Dhoni’s fans are eagerly waiting to see him back on the field. He will be back in action when the remaining phase of the IPL 2021 resumes in the United Arab Emirates around mid-September. His team CSK was in 2nd spot before the season’s halt. With 5 wins in seven games, Dhoni’s team is just behind Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals.

Dhoni has 33.3 million followers on Instagram but he has made just a little over 100 posts. He last updated his Instagram account six months ago in January. The former cricketer had given his fans a glimpse of his strawberry farm, and also shared his love for the fruit. Dhoni quipped that if he’ll keep plucking the strawberries off the farm, there won’t be any left for the market.

