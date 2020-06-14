Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

MS Dhoni at No.3 Would Have Made for a More Exciting Cricketer: Gautam Gambhir

The former captain however is far away from such discussions and thoughts as he has not played since India were knocked out of the 2019 ICC World Cup in the semi-final by New Zealand.

Cricketnext Staff |June 14, 2020, 1:55 PM IST
MS Dhoni at No.3 Would Have Made for a More Exciting Cricketer: Gautam Gambhir

Former India captain MS Dhoni’s biggest strength, apart from his leadership, was coming up trumps as a wicket-keeper batsman, a role which had troubled the team for a while. And what did not help were the high standards Adam Gilchrist was setting around then.

On arrival, Dhoni made his mark as an aggressive No.3 batsman but played only 16 ODIs scoring 993 runs at an average of over 82 and a strike rate of close to 100. The major chunk of his 10773 ODI runs came while batting down at No.5 or No.6 position. That’s how the former Indian skipper eventually donned the role of a ‘finisher’.

His teammate and one of the crucial players of the 2011 World Cup triumph, Gautam Gambhir said that Dhoni should have batted at No.3 as that would have made him a different player.

“Probably world cricket has missed one thing… that is MS (Dhoni) captained India and did not bat at No. 3. Had MS batted at No. 3, probably world cricket would have seen a completely different player,” Gautam Gambhir said on a Star Sports show.

“Probably he would have got many more runs, broken many records. Forget about records, they are meant to be broken. He would have been the most exciting cricketer in the world had he not captained India and had he batted at No.3.

MS Dhoni batting at No. 3 on flat wickets with the quality of bowling attack now in world cricket… look at Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and West Indies in the current situation, with the quality there is now in international cricket, MS Dhoni would have broken most of the records,” he added.

The former captain however is far away from such discussions and thoughts as he has not played since India were knocked out of the 2019 ICC World Cup in the semi-final by New Zealand.

