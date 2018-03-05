MS Dhoni Becomes Brand Ambassador of Gaming Platform

Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
PTI | Updated: March 5, 2018, 3:11 PM IST
India's batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot during the third T20 cricket match between India and South Africa at the Newlands Cricket Ground. (AFP)

Mumbai: India's 2011 World Cup-winning skipper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has become a brand ambassador of gaming platform Dream11.

"The fact that every Dream11 user actually aspires to employ the same kind of thinking prowess that has made MS Dhoni such a master of the game (cricket) truly makes him a unique fit for the Dream11 brand," a media release said.

The former India Test skipper, who had led the country to a famous triumph in the inaugural World T20 Championship in 2007, would be the new face of the gaming platform's multi-channel marketing campaigns and brand engagement activities.

"I am delighted to associate with Dream11 - because it gives millions of sports fans an opportunity to be the decision maker, create their own team and experience the game first-hand," Dhoni was quoted of saying by the release.

Currently the gaming platform has an user base of 2 crore sports fans playing "fantasy cricket, football, kabaddi and NBA", according to the release.
First Published: March 5, 2018, 3:11 PM IST

