MS Dhoni Becomes Brand Ambassador of Gaming Platform

"The fact that every Dream11 user actually aspires to employ the same kind of thinking prowess that has made MS Dhoni such a master of the game (cricket) truly makes him a unique fit for the Dream11 brand," a media release said.
The former India Test skipper, who had led the country to a famous triumph in the inaugural World T20 Championship in 2007, would be the new face of the gaming platform's multi-channel marketing campaigns and brand engagement activities.
"I am delighted to associate with Dream11 - because it gives millions of sports fans an opportunity to be the decision maker, create their own team and experience the game first-hand," Dhoni was quoted of saying by the release.
Currently the gaming platform has an user base of 2 crore sports fans playing "fantasy cricket, football, kabaddi and NBA", according to the release.
First Published: March 5, 2018, 3:11 PM IST