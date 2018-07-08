India vs England: MS Dhoni Sets Two World Records During Bristol T20I Against England

Jason Roy (67) became Dhoni's 50th victim after he was dismissed off the bowling of debutant Deepak Chahar, who picked his maiden T20I wicket in the process.
In total, Dhoni took five catches in the innings and now sits firmly at top of the pile, as the second wicket-keeper in the list is West Indies star Dinesh Ramdin, who has 34 catches to his name.
54 - MS Dhoni (India)
34 - Dinesh Ramdin (West Indies)
30 - Quinton de Kock (South Africa)
28 - Kamran Akmal (Pakistan)
26 - Wesley Barresi (Netherlands)
Dhoni also broke legendary Australia wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist's record of most number of catches in an innings after taking the catches of Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow and Liam Plunkett.
Dhoni also holds the record for most number of stumpings in T20Is as he has effected 34 stumpings so far in 93 matches for India.
First Published: July 8, 2018, 8:04 PM IST