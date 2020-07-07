Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

MS Dhoni Birthday: Cricket World Sends Best Wishes to Former India Captain

Former India captain MS Dhoni, who remains a fan favourite despite his career winding down, turned 39 on Tuesday (July 7).

Cricketnext Staff |July 7, 2020, 9:20 AM IST
Dhoni may have last played a match in India blue over a year ago but the wicketkeeper-batsman is held in high regard by his peers.

As such, it came as no surprise that social media was flooded with wishes for the man who captained India to two World Cups and one Champions Trophy.

Check out the best reactions below.

Under Dhoni's captaincy, India posted successful Test series victories home (England 2008) and away against New Zealand (2009) and Sri Lanka (2009).

Throughout his first five years as a Test player, India had lost only two away series, a record which helped them top the Test rankings.

The biggest accomplishment of his career came in 2011 when he powered Team India to a remarkable World Cup victory with his extraordinary leadership skills.

It was after 28 long years that India won the Cup, thanks to a bunch of hardworking and enthusiastic cricketers led by a young and exceptionally astute skipper.

He played a captain's innings in the final against Sri Lanka, where his brilliant unbeaten knock sealed the most memorable victory for his team and country.

