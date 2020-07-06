Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

ST. LUCIA BLAST, 2020 1st Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 July, 2020

1ST INN

South Castries Lions *

0/0 (0.0)

South Castries Lions
v/s
Central Castries Mindoo Heritage
Central Castries Mindoo Heritage

South Castries Lions elected to bat
Live

FINNISH PREMIER LEAGUE, 2020 Match 27, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 July, 2020

1ST INN

Greater Helsinki CC *

120/6 (18.4)

Greater Helsinki CC
v/s
FPC Finnish Pakistani Club
FPC Finnish Pakistani Club

Greater Helsinki CC elected to bat
Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKRYKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 July, 2020

1ST INN

Saltsjobaden CC *

37/1 (4.1)

Saltsjobaden CC
v/s
Nacka CC
Nacka CC

Saltsjobaden CC elected to bat

MS Dhoni Birthday: Dwayne Bravo Releases Song for CSK Captain Hours Before His Birthday

And finally the long wait is over. Dwayne Bravo's song for MS Dhoni is out on social media.

Cricketnext Staff |July 6, 2020, 9:53 PM IST
MS Dhoni Birthday: Dwayne Bravo Releases Song for CSK Captain Hours Before His Birthday

And finally the long wait is over. Dwayne Bravo's song for MS Dhoni is out on social media. Bravo composed lyrics in the way that it talked about some of his milestones representing Team India. He is one of the most successful skipper for the team and has won every major ICC trophy -- the only captain to do so.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s official Twitter handle also released the song, on Monday evening, and captioned the post: "The Helicopter 7 has taken off! @DJBravo47's tribute to #Thala @msdhoni, his brother from another mother! #HappyBirthdayDhoni #WhistlePodu"

A few days back, Dhoni's CSK teammate, Bravo had announced that he would pay a tribute to his 'brother' on his birthday, by releasing a song on him.

“Just to keep my fans updated on @mahi7781 song!! #7 as you’ll requested the plan is to release this song on his birthday, Also, we have a new dance!! It’s called the Helicopter ?? pls tag me your version of the helicopter ?? dance and I will pick out the best dance and make it the official Dance for MS!!.” Bravo had posted on his Instagram account.

While talking to Cricbuzz, Bravo had revealed how Dhoni had impacted his career.

“I want to do something for him. He is coming to the end of his career. He had a great career. Dhoni had a great impact on my personal career and also so many other cricketers. I wanted to do something special for him. I named the song No. 7. It’s his number. It’s a special number for him.”, said Bravo.

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
