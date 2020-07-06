MS Dhoni Birthday: Dwayne Bravo Releases Song for CSK Captain Hours Before His Birthday

And finally the long wait is over. Dwayne Bravo's song for MS Dhoni is out on social media. Bravo composed lyrics in the way that it talked about some of his milestones representing Team India. He is one of the most successful skipper for the team and has won every major ICC trophy -- the only captain to do so.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s official Twitter handle also released the song, on Monday evening, and captioned the post: "The Helicopter 7 has taken off! @DJBravo47's tribute to #Thala @msdhoni, his brother from another mother! #HappyBirthdayDhoni #WhistlePodu"
A few days back, Dhoni's CSK teammate, Bravo had announced that he would pay a tribute to his 'brother' on his birthday, by releasing a song on him.
“Just to keep my fans updated on @mahi7781 song!! #7 as you’ll requested the plan is to release this song on his birthday, Also, we have a new dance!! It’s called the Helicopter ?? pls tag me your version of the helicopter ?? dance and I will pick out the best dance and make it the official Dance for MS!!.” Bravo had posted on his Instagram account.
While talking to Cricbuzz, Bravo had revealed how Dhoni had impacted his career.
“I want to do something for him. He is coming to the end of his career. He had a great career. Dhoni had a great impact on my personal career and also so many other cricketers. I wanted to do something special for him. I named the song No. 7. It’s his number. It’s a special number for him.”, said Bravo.
