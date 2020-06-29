Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

MS Dhoni Birthday: Dwayne Bravo Shares Teaser of Song for CSK Skipper

Former India skipper MS Dhoni will turn 39 on July 7 and the fans are already making plans for the big day. His CKS teammate also has plans for launching a song on his skippers birthday, he had announced.

Cricketnext Staff |June 29, 2020, 9:21 PM IST
MS Dhoni Birthday: Dwayne Bravo Shares Teaser of Song for CSK Skipper

Former India skipper MS Dhoni will turn 39 on July 7 and the fans are already making plans for the big day. His CKS teammate also has plans for launching a song on his skippers birthday, he had announced.

"Are you ready for July 7th!! @mahi7781 birthday we going to be celebrating his birthday in style with this special track from the Champion team!! @djanamusic @ultrasimmo @collegeboyjesse @arielle.alexa @dexterrthomas guys don't forget to tag us an let us see your helicopter dance!!" Bravo captioned.

The all-rounder also released a trailer of what's to come. "MS Dhoni, number 7, MS Dhoni, number 7. 2007 T20 Champion, 2011 became the world champion, first captain to win every trophy for his nation, now everybody do the helicopter celebration."

Also, earlier Bravo had said that the CSK team was an 'extended family'.

"It's a very unique team, a special team. From the first day that I joined the team, I could sense the family atmosphere. Every player who joins the team feels the same way - that it's not just a team but being welcomed by extended family," Bravo told CSK's website.

"Over the years, when you look at cricketers who joined CSK, they only got better...it's a very special franchise," he said.

