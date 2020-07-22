Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 21, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 July, 2020

1ST INN

Nicosia Tigers CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Nicosia Tigers CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC

Nicosia Tigers CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Sakshi Dhoni Shares Pic from MS Dhoni’s 39th Birthday Celebration

Former India captain MS Dhoni turned 39 on July 7 this year. Due to the COVID-19 situation, he celebrated his birthday at his Ranchi home. At that time, no pictures of his birthday festivities surfaced on social media. However, Dhoni’s wife Sakshi has recently put out a photo on Instagram from the celebration.

Trending Desk |July 22, 2020, 11:28 AM IST
MS DHONI Birthday Photos: Sakshi Dhoni shares Pic from MS Dhoni’s 39th Birthday Celebration

Former India captain MS Dhoni turned 39 on July 7 this year. Due to the COVID-19 situation, he celebrated his birthday at his Ranchi home. At that time, no pictures of his birthday festivities surfaced on social media. However, Dhoni’s wife Sakshi has recently put out a photo on Instagram from the celebration.

The picture features Indian cricketer brother duo Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya, who reached Dhoni’s home to surprise him, along with several others. Krunal’s wife Pankhuri and Dhoni’s daughter Ziva can also be seen the photo.

View this post on Instagram

Missing the happy squad !

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on

Sharing the image, Sakshi wrote, “Missing the happy squad!” Hardik, Krunal and Pankhuri took a chartered flight to Ranchi to make the occasion more special for Dhoni amid the coronavirus restrictions. Hardik shared some pictures with Dhoni on his birthday to wish him. In one of the pictures, the all-rounder and the former skipper can be seen looking through a binocular. In another photo, they are simply posing with a smile on their face. One picture shows Dhoni having fun on a toy car. The caption of Hardik’s post read, “Happy birthday to my Bittu from your Chittu. My friend, who has taught me to be a better human being and stood by me in bad times @mahi7781.”

Krunal also took to Instagram to extend his wishes to Dhoni. Sharing a picture from Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL match, he wrote, “Mahi bhai! Happy birthday to a legend and the coolest guy around.”

View this post on Instagram

Mahi bhai! Happy birthday to a legend and the coolest guy around #HappyBirthdayDhoni @mahi7781

A post shared by Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya_official) on

In the photo, Krunal is seen bowling while Dhoni stands at the non-striker end.

dhoni wifeHardik Pandyahardik pandya wfeKrunal Pandyakrunal pandya wifeMS DhoniMS Dhoni Birthdayms dhoni birthday picturesMS Dhoni instagramms dhoni twitternatasa stankovic hardik pandyaOff The Fieldsakshi dhoni

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more