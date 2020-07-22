Sakshi Dhoni Shares Pic from MS Dhoni’s 39th Birthday Celebration
Former India captain MS Dhoni turned 39 on July 7 this year. Due to the COVID-19 situation, he celebrated his birthday at his Ranchi home. At that time, no pictures of his birthday festivities surfaced on social media. However, Dhoni’s wife Sakshi has recently put out a photo on Instagram from the celebration.
