Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

MS Dhoni Birthday: Virat Kohli Posts Heartwarming Wish for Former Skipper on Twitter

India skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter to wish former captain MS Dhoni on the occasion of his 39th birthday on Tueaday (July 7).

Cricketnext Staff |July 7, 2020, 10:16 AM IST
Do You Know How Much MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Score in Their 10th And 12th Board Exams?

India skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter to wish former captain MS Dhoni on the occasion of his 39th birthday on Tueaday (July 7).

"Happy b'day Mahi bhai. Wish you good health and happiness always. God bless you," Kohli posted on Twitter alongside a few pictures of the two.

Dhoni gave up the captaincy of limited-overs teams in early 2017. However, he remained a key figure in the Indian setup when he played often being the man that Kohli looks up to in times of crisis.

Also Read: MS Dhoni - Setting the Bar Higher than Ever as Captain and Player in the IPL

Apart from being an extremely inspiring leader for India, Dhoni also proved his mettle in franchise cricket by leading Chennai to multiple Indian T20 League titles, the last one being in 2018 and two Champions League T20 trophies (2010, 2014).

Former Australia cricketer Michael Hussey believes Kohli should be given credit for still learning from Dhoni.

In Pics: Happy Birthday MS Dhoni - The Best Photographs of a Legendary Career

"I think you got to give a lot of kudos to Virat Kohli, having someone like MS Dhoni still in the team who’s been, arguably, India’s most successful captain. Sometimes some people would find that threatening to still have that person in the team," Hussey said in an episode of chat show Sony Ten’s Pit Stop on Sony India’s Facebook page.

"But I think that’s where you need to tip your hat to Virat and so you know he’s obviously got the personality to say ‘no, no I would like this guy around. I can learn from this guy, and he’s going to help me get down the better skipper and obviously have a better team’," he added.

Dhonidhoni ageDhoni Birthdaydhoni birthday wishesHappy Birthday DhoniHappy Birthday MS DhoniM S Dhonimahendra singh dhoniMS Dhonims dhoni ageMS Dhoni BirthdayMS Dhoni Photosmsd birthdayOff The Fieldvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more