EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKRYKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Match 8, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 07 July, 2020

1ST INN

Marsta CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Marsta CC
v/s
Stockholm Super Kings
Stockholm Super Kings

Stockholm Super Kings elected to field
Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKRYKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Match 7, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 07 July, 2020

2ND INN

Stockholm Tigers

114/4 (10.0)

Stockholm Tigers
v/s
Alby Zalmi CC U23
Alby Zalmi CC U23*

80/4 (8.1)

Alby Zalmi CC U23 need 35 runs in 12 balls at 17.5 rpo

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

MS Dhoni Birthday: 'You Are man Who Will Not be Moved by all Sweet Wishes & Gifts', Says Sakshi

As M.S. Dhoni turned 39 on Tuesday, social media was flooded with birthday wishes with people from all walks wishing the former India captain on his special day. However, among all this, there was a special wish for Dhoni -- the one from wife Sakshi.

IANS |July 7, 2020, 4:49 PM IST
MS Dhoni Birthday: 'You Are man Who Will Not be Moved by all Sweet Wishes & Gifts', Says Sakshi

As M.S. Dhoni turned 39 on Tuesday, social media was flooded with birthday wishes with people from all walks wishing the former India captain on his special day. However, among all this, there was a special wish for Dhoni -- the one from wife Sakshi.

"Marking the date you were born, another year older, greyed a bit more, become smarter and sweeter. You are a man who will not be moved by all the sweet wishes and gifts," said Sakshi while posting several pictures of Dhoni on her Instagram handle.

"Let's celebrate another year of your life by cutting a cake and blowing the candles! Happy Birthday, Husband!!" she added.

The couple got married on July 4, 2010. Dhoni became a proud father on February 6, 2015 to Ziva. At the time of her birth, he was in Australia as the captain of Indian team with the 2015 Cricket World Cup only a week to kick off. However, Dhoni decided not to travel back to India and was famously quoted saying that "I am on national duty, other things can wait".

Dhoni, in November last year, had said that he is better than an ideal husband because he lets his wife Sakshi do whatever she wants.

Speaking at an event in Chennai, Dhoni had left the audience in splits with his speech on marriage. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman had said: "All men are like lions before marriage. The real essence of marriage is once you cross the age of 55. I let my wife do everything she wants because if my wife is happy then I am happy."

Dhoni has been on a sabbatical ever since the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup where India lost to New Zealand. He was supposed to lead Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League which currently remains indefinitely suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
