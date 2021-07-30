MS Dhoni Breaks The Internet With Stunning New Look - See Pictures

MS Dhoni may be done with playing international cricket but that doesn’t man he has stopped capturing the attention of his billion Indian fans. Mahi keeps giving his legions of fans fashion goals with his different looks and the latest one shared on Instagram by celebrated stylist Aalim Hakim might be his best one.

Dhoni is sporting a new hairstyle and beard look in a series of photos shared by Aalim on his Instagram handle. The post has quickly gone viral with fans flooding the comment section with comments of appreciation.

Check out the photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aalim Hakim (@aalimhakim)

Dhoni was recently pictures holidaying with his family and friends in Himachal. The pictures of his sojourn were shared widely across social media platforms.

Fans will not have to wait long to see Dhoni back in action as he’s set to lead Chennai Super Kings’ campaign for a fourth IPL trophy in September when the remainder of the T20 league will be played in UAE.

When the IPL 2021 came to a screeching in May, CSK were in the midst of an impressive start to the season having won five of their seven matches to occupy the second spot in the standings. This after they had endured their worst ever performance in a season when they finished second from the bottom last year.

However, under the guidance of Dhoni, the legendary India captain, they are gunning for yet another IPL trophy this time around and are among the favourites besides defending champion Mumbai Indians.

IPL will resume with CSK taking on MI in a blockbuster clash on September 19. The playoffs of the event will get underway from October 10 wherein the top-four teams in the points table will fight for two final spots.

The summit clash has been scheduled for October 15 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

