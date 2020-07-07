Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKRYKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Match 9, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 07 July, 2020

2ND INN

Stockholm Tigers

92/4 (10.0)

Stockholm Tigers
v/s
Saltsjobaden CC
Saltsjobaden CC*

68/6 (6.4)

Saltsjobaden CC need 25 runs in 20 balls at 7.5 rpo
Live

FINNISH PREMIER LEAGUE, 2020 Match 28, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 07 July, 2020

1ST INN

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana *

81/0 (10.3)

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana
v/s
Vantaa CC
Vantaa CC

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana elected to bat
Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKYRKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Match 10, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 07 July, 2020

1ST INN

Marsta CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Marsta CC
v/s
Djurgardens IF Cricketforening
Djurgardens IF Cricketforening

Marsta CC elected to bat

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

'MS Dhoni Busy Growing Organic Crops in His Farm House, Won't do Endorsements for Now'

Never the one to walk the beaten path, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has decided not to do any commercial endorsements amid the COVID-19 pandemic and is instead busy with organic farming, gearing up to launch his own brand of environment-friendly fertilisers soon.

PTI |July 7, 2020, 7:45 PM IST
The World Cup-winning swashbuckler, on a sabbatical from cricket for the past one year, turned 39 on Tuesday.

His manager and childhood friend Mihir Diwakar, while speaking to PTI, gave a peek into the trailblazer’s reclusive life at his home in Ranchi.

“Patriotism is in his blood, be it serving for the country (in defence) or (farming) the land, he’s very passionate about it. He has about 40-50 acres of farm land and he is busy growing organic crops like papaya, banana there,” Diwakar said.

“He has stopped brand endorsements and has said that till life comes to normal, he won’t do any commercial activity,” Diwakar, who runs the MS Dhoni Cricket Academy under the name of Aarka Sports, added.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was expected to be back in action at the IPL but that has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was recently seen driving a tractor during the lockdown. Diwakar said they are soon going to launch their organic fertiliser under their company’s name Neo Global. He said the fertiliser is being tested at Dhoni’s farm.

Dhoni recently spoke about the harmful impact of pesticides in a video to promote organic farming.

“We have a team of experts and scientists and they have developed the fertiliser and it should be launched within two-three months,” Diwakar said.

“I spoke to him past midnight. It was a normal business talk. As usual, Dhoni would be at home with his family, with a quiet birthday celebration.” Asked whether retirement has crossed Dhoni’s mind, Diwakar said: “Being friends, we don’t talk about his cricket. But looking at him, he’s not all thinking about retirement.”

“He is very determined to play the IPL. He has worked really hard for this. If you remember he was there in Chennai one month in advance before everything was shut down,” he pointed out.

“He has maintained his fitness regimen at his farmhouse and will start practice after the lockdown is lifted. Everything now depends on how fast the situation returns to normalcy,” he concluded.

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
