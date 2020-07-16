Former India skipper MS Dhoni and ex-coach Gary Kirsten shared a great rapport and perhaps that was the reason the duo took India to a World Cup triumph and also at the helm of Test rankings.
His bond and loyalty with the South African made him admit, that Dhoni is one of the most impressive people around.
ALSO READ | Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma? Rishabh Pant Reveals Favourite Batting Partner
“One of the most impressive people I have met, he is a great leader of people, he’s got incredible presence as a leader, but the most important thing is that he is loyal,” Kirsten said about Dhoni on The RK Show on YouTube.
Kirsten then recalled an incident where the South African staff of the Indian team were not allowed to enter in an event, where Dhoni also did not go.
“I’ll never forget, just before the World Cup, we were invited in Bangalore to go to the flight school, to go and kind of have a look at that.
"Obviously, we had a couple of foreigners in our support staff, and we got word back on the morning before the whole team was meant to go – and everyone was looking forward to the event – that the three South Africans, which were myself, Paddy Upton and Eric Simmons, weren’t going to be allowed into the flight school because it was seen as a potential security risk.
ALSO READ | Dada Created Wonderful Legacy For Others and MS Dhoni Benefited from That: Kumar Sangakkara
“So MS cancelled the whole event. He just said, ‘These are my people. If they’re not allowed in, none of us are going’. And that was what he was about,” Kirsten said.
“He was very loyal, to me, and I think he saw as well, there were times when we didn’t always win games and we’d have some tough times. We’d spend a lot of time, just one on one together, talking through, taking the team forward. I think we built a strong relationship in the three years we had together,” Kirsten added.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
MS Dhoni Cancelled a Team Event Where Gary Kirsten Wasn't Allowed to Enter
Former India skipper MS Dhoni and ex-coach Gary Kirsten shared a great rapport and perhaps that was the reason the duo took India to a World Cup triumph and also at the helm of Test rankings.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings