MS Dhoni Catches up With Akshay Kumar on Sets of Advertisement Shoot

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was snapped with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on the sets of an advertisement commercial as the cricketer’s close friend shared the photo with the two youth icons on his social media account. In the viral photo, Dhoni was sporting a new hairstyle with his hair dyed black.

Dhoni’s childhood friend Seemant Lohani posted the photo on Instagram and wrote, “Good catching up with Akshay Kumar on the sets of Gulf shoot."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seemant Lohani (@seemantlohani)

Akshay, who is one of the fittest actors of Bollywood, often expressed his love for cricket as he also portrayed the role of a cricketer in his movie Patiala House.

Meanwhile, Dhoni will lead the Chennai Super Kings team once again in IPL 2022. The four-time IPL champions have regrouped their core squad for the title defence.

Advertisement

Dhoni has retired from international cricket but continues to be a regular presence in IPL and will be part of CSK’s latest campaign as they build a new squad to defend their title.

CSK retained Dhoni for 12 crores, along with Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Moeen Ali. While, the four-time champions managed to re-sign Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo and Ambati Rayudu from the mega IPL auction.

They went all out for allrounder Deepak Chahar who was purchased for an astronomical Rs 14 crore after a fierce bidding war. They have spent Rs 69.55 crore from their available Rs 90 crore in retaining and buying 21 players in total. They left Rs 2.95 crore at the end of the auction with all 25 slots filled.

Indian Premier League’s 15th season is set to be reportedly played in Mumbai and Pune across four stadiums owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, Dhoni also revealed the first look of his graphic novel ‘Atharva.’ The web series is based on the work of writer Ramesh Thamilmani’s work. Touted to be a mythological sci-fi web series, it is backed by Dhoni Entertainment.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here