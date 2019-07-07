starts in
MS Dhoni Celebrates His Birthday In Style With Sakshi, Pandya As Wishes Pour In

Cricketnext Staff |July 7, 2019, 10:36 AM IST
MS Dhoni Celebrates His Birthday In Style With Sakshi, Pandya As Wishes Pour In

After defeating Sri Lanka to finish at the top of the points table, Team India had another reason to celebrate later in the night as MS Dhoni turned 38 years of age. The former Indian captain celebrated the same with his family and close friends like Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav who could be witnessed in the pictures posted by Sakshi Dhoni on Instagram.

Happy Bday ❤️

Happy Bday boy !

MS Dhoni has been regarded as one of the greatest captain ever and the only one to have won all the three world titles. Under his captaincy, India went on to achieve the numero uno status in Tests as well. As a batsman, Dhoni has incredible figures having batted at the lower order for majority of his career.

The birthday wishes poured in as many cricketers took to social media as they conveyed the same. Virender Sehwag went on to describe him as a wonder of the cricketing world while Rishabh Pant called him a mentor, brother and friend.

India registered a convincing victory against Sri Lanka in the final group game and will now face New Zealand in the semi-final on Tuesday.

