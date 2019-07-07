MS Dhoni Celebrates His Birthday In Style With Sakshi, Pandya As Wishes Pour In

After defeating Sri Lanka to finish at the top of the points table, Team India had another reason to celebrate later in the night as MS Dhoni turned 38 years of age. The former Indian captain celebrated the same with his family and close friends like Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav who could be witnessed in the pictures posted by Sakshi Dhoni on Instagram.
Happy Bday ❤️
Happy Bday boy !
The birthday wishes poured in as many cricketers took to social media as they conveyed the same. Virender Sehwag went on to describe him as a wonder of the cricketing world while Rishabh Pant called him a mentor, brother and friend.
7 continents in the World7 days in a week7 colours in a rainbow7 basic musical notes7 chakras in a human being7 pheras in a marriage7 wonders of the world7 th day of 7th month- Birthday of a wonder of the cricketing world #HappyBirthdayDhoni . May God Bless You! pic.twitter.com/3Xq8ZUWx8p— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2019
7 continents in the World
7 days in a week
7 colours in a rainbow
7 basic musical notes
7 chakras in a human being
7 pheras in a marriage
7 wonders of the world
7 th day of 7th month- Birthday of a wonder of the cricketing world #HappyBirthdayDhoni . May God Bless You! pic.twitter.com/3Xq8ZUWx8p
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2019
Wishing @msdhoni all the very best in life. Luck , Love and Success #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/3RrlbgtJJB— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 7, 2019
Wishing @msdhoni all the very best in life. Luck , Love and Success #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/3RrlbgtJJB
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 7, 2019
First played together in Bangladesh in 2004 & shortly saw him announce his arrival against Pak at Vizag when he scored 148, hasn’t looked back since and the legend of MS Dhoni has only grown by the year. Wishing a once in a lifetime player and captain , #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/nlPGj1Xord— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 7, 2019
First played together in Bangladesh in 2004 & shortly saw him announce his arrival against Pak at Vizag when he scored 148, hasn’t looked back since and the legend of MS Dhoni has only grown by the year. Wishing a once in a lifetime player and captain , #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/nlPGj1Xord
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 7, 2019
Many happy returns of the day mahi bhai! God bless you @msdhoni #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/slB9AfIGXQ— Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) July 6, 2019
Many happy returns of the day mahi bhai! God bless you @msdhoni #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/slB9AfIGXQ
— Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) July 6, 2019
Happy birthday mahi bhai . Thank u for always being there as a mentor as a brother as a friend. Have more success in life always @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/X35YD12h9u— Rishabh Pant (@RishabPant777) July 7, 2019
Happy birthday mahi bhai . Thank u for always being there as a mentor as a brother as a friend. Have more success in life always @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/X35YD12h9u
— Rishabh Pant (@RishabPant777) July 7, 2019
Can you recognise us? Happy Birthday @msdhoni bhai! May you have a wonderful year ahead! pic.twitter.com/R5MAnbk6De— Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) July 7, 2019
Can you recognise us? Happy Birthday @msdhoni bhai! May you have a wonderful year ahead! pic.twitter.com/R5MAnbk6De
— Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) July 7, 2019
Happy Birthday to Cricket Thala @msdhoni Keep it cool MS !!!!— Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) July 7, 2019
Happy Birthday to Cricket Thala @msdhoni Keep it cool MS !!!!
— Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) July 7, 2019
Happy birthday @msdhoni (mahibhai) ❤️ words are not enough to express my love for u wish u all the success and happiness and health in life God bless u always ❤️ pic.twitter.com/54g9Ac4FRH— IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) July 7, 2019
Happy birthday @msdhoni (mahibhai) ❤️ words are not enough to express my love for u wish u all the success and happiness and health in life God bless u always ❤️ pic.twitter.com/54g9Ac4FRH
— IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) July 7, 2019
Serving Indian cricket since so many years and still looking as fit as ever! Happy birthday brother @msdhoni best wishes for your well-being. pic.twitter.com/zzLhJLwBGX— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) July 7, 2019
Serving Indian cricket since so many years and still looking as fit as ever! Happy birthday brother @msdhoni best wishes for your well-being. pic.twitter.com/zzLhJLwBGX
— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) July 7, 2019
India registered a convincing victory against Sri Lanka in the final group game and will now face New Zealand in the semi-final on Tuesday.
MS Dhoni Celebrates His Birthday In Style With Sakshi, Pandya As Wishes Pour In
