India vs England: MS Dhoni Completes 10,000 Runs & 300 Catches at Lord's

Dhoni joined Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid as the only Indians to go past the 10,000-run mark in the 50-over format of the game.
Sachin Tendulkar - 18,426
Sourav Ganguly - 11,221
Rahul Dravid - 10,768
MS Dhoni - 10,004
During the England's innings, in-form batsman Jos Buttler became Dhoni's 300th scalp in the 50-over format. Dhoni joined Adam Gilchrist, Mark Boucher and Kumar Sangakkara as the only players to have achieved this milestone.
Adam Gilchrist (AUS): 417
Mark Boucher (SA): 403
Kumar Sangakkara (SL): 402
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (IND): 300*
Brendon McCullum (NZ): 262
Earlier, during the T20I series against England, Dhoni became the first wicket-keeper to take 50 catches in the shortest format and also the first wicket-keeper to take five catches in one innings.
First Published: July 14, 2018, 6:34 PM IST