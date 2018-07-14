Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England: MS Dhoni Completes 10,000 Runs & 300 Catches at Lord's

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 14, 2018, 11:20 PM IST
MS Dhoni (Getty Images)

New Delhi: India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni reached two personal milestones as he completed 10,000 runs and 300 catches, during the second ODI of the three-match series against England at Lord's on Saturday.

Dhoni joined Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid as the only Indians to go past the 10,000-run mark in the 50-over format of the game.

Sachin Tendulkar - 18,426
Sourav Ganguly - 11,221
Rahul Dravid - 10,768
MS Dhoni - 10,004

During the England's innings, in-form batsman Jos Buttler became Dhoni's 300th scalp in the 50-over format. Dhoni joined Adam Gilchrist, Mark Boucher and Kumar Sangakkara as the only players to have achieved this milestone.

Adam Gilchrist (AUS): 417
Mark Boucher (SA): 403
Kumar Sangakkara (SL): 402
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (IND): 300*
Brendon McCullum (NZ): 262

Earlier, during the T20I series against England, Dhoni became the first wicket-keeper to take 50 catches in the shortest format and also the first wicket-keeper to take five catches in one innings.

First Published: July 14, 2018, 6:34 PM IST

