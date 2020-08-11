MS Dhoni Could Play for CSK in IPL Even in 2022, We Don't Worry About Him: CSK CEO

MS Dhoni could represent Chennai Super Kings in the IPL even in 2022, according to CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan.
Dhoni turned 39 recently and hasn't played professional cricket for more than a year, but Viswanathan was confident that the CSK skipper will be fit to play for the franchise for three more seasons. Dhoni has been the captain of CSK since the IPL was formed in 2008, and has led them to three titles in IPL apart from two in the Champions League.
"We don't worry about him at all," Viswanathan told India Today.
"Yes. We can expect MS Dhoni to be part of both (IPL 2020 and 2021) and probably for even the next year, 2022."
There have been reports that Dhoni has begun training for IPL 2020, which will begin on September 19 in UAE. Viswanathan said Dhoni knows his responsibilities and is the best judge of his game.
"I am getting updates through the media only, saying he has been training in Jharkhand in indoor nets. But we don't have to worry about the skipper, boss. We don't worry about him at all.
"He knows his responsibilities and he will take care of himself and the team."
Viswanathan had earlier said that Dhoni will be the permanent boss of CSK in 10 years.
"In 10 years from now, my feeling is that he'll be a permanent fixture in Chennai as the Chennai Super Kings Boss," he had said.
Meanwhile, CSK team members including Dhoni and Suresh Raina are looking to assemble in Chennai around August 14, and could leave for UAE on August 21.
CSK had held a camp at the MA Chidambaram stadium in March prior to the lockdown, and could have something similar this time around as well.
