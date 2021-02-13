- 1st T20I - 11 Feb, 2021Match Ended169/6(20.0) RR 8.45
MS Dhoni Cricket Academy to Come up in Andhra, Telangana & Karnataka
Former India skipper MS Dhoni is coming up with academies in three states -- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. Brainiacs Bee has entered into a strategic multiyear alliance with Aarka Sports Management Private Limited to establish the academies in these places. Students in these states, except for Bengaluru, will have access to high-quality cricket coaching.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 13, 2021, 8:56 AM IST
Former India skipper MS Dhoni is coming up with academies in three states -- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. Brainiacs Bee has entered into a strategic multiyear alliance with Aarka Sports Management Private Limited to establish the academies in these places. Students in these states, except for Bengaluru, will have access to high-quality cricket coaching.
Mihir Diwakar, Managing Director of ASM, "A strategic alliance has been established between Aarka Sports Management and Brainiacs Bee to establish MS Dhoni cricket academy in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka states. We see a trusted partner that is committed to providing MS Dhoni Cricket Academy with substantive support to train and mentor students who want to make an impact in the game."
Mihir further said that the academy which started six years back have 50 Cricket Academy in India and three centres overseas with over 500 coaches training cricket enthusiasts. Under these cricket training centres, both boys and girls have been obtaining coaching and are currently representing various states. Almost 10,000 students have been trained under the MS Dhoni Cricket Academy."
Commenting on the Alliance, Brainiacs BEE Director, Vinod Kumar commented that "I am excited with this alliance, to offer students access to world-class coaching and training methodologies, which are by Aarka Sports, the best in business sports management company under the guidance and supervision of one of the greatest cricketing mind that the country has produced, We have made a long term commitment to empower potential sports stars with the right kind of exposure to coaching and training."
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking