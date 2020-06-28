MS Dhoni Cricket Academy to Start Online Player Coaching: Report

Former India captain MS Dhoni's Academy will soon foray into online coaching for all groups of players.
The MS Dhoni Cricket Academy will start online coaching from July 2, according to a report in the Mumbai Mirror. The academy will be run under the aegis of Aarka Sports Pvt Limited.
"We have done coaching for coaches and over 200 coaches have benefited already and from July 2, we are starting coaching for players. Our assistance will supplement what they do on the field. Mahi is the overall head and a panel of coaches will impart lessons," an Aarka investor told Mumbai Mirror.
The investor also added that the response has been 'overwhelming' and the eventual plan is to go global with their services.
The project will also include former South Africa international Daryl Cullinan, who will be on board with the title 'direcor of coaching'.
The former skipper has not played an international game for almost a year now, with his last match in national colours coming in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand.
That has led to speculation about his future in the side but he has remained silent about the issue.
Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh, however, believes Dhoni's days in the India blue are over.
"I was at the Chennai (Super Kings) camp, and a lot of people asked me, "Is Dhoni going to play? Will he be selected at the [T20] World Cup?" I said, "I don't know, it's up to him". Whether he wants to play or not, it's his decision," Harbhajan had told Rohit Sharma in an Instagram live session.
"He will 100% play the IPL, but does he want to play for India anymore, that's the first thing we need to find out. Does he feel like it or not? As far as I know, he doesn't want to.
"Usne khel liya hain India ke liye (he's done playing for India), and as far as I know him, I don't think he would want to wear the blue jersey again."
